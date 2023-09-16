RIDDLE — The Riddle Irish dominated the Glendale Pirates in a Class 1A six-man Special District 2 South football game on Friday, winning 51-7.
Riddle (2-1, 2-0 SD2 South) led 26-0 at halftime.
Tucker Halstead passed for 157 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 142 yards and three TDs for the Irish. Jadon Coker had 135 receiving yards and one score and added 83 yards rushing and one TD.
Parker Halstead and Blair Doud each scored touchdowns. Defensively, Parker Halstead made 10 tackles and a fumble recovery and Coker was in on nine stops and added a 40-yard interception return.
"This victory was a significant accomplishment for our team. It serves as a fitting vindication for their dedication and hard work," Irish coach Jason Luft said. "I'm pleased that our community had the opportunity to witness such a dynamic and thrilling game."
The Pirates (0-3, 0-2) remained winless on the season.
Riddle is scheduled to host Prospect/Butte Falls next Saturday. Glendale travels to Elkton Friday.
Glendale;0;0;0;7;—;7
Riddle;13;13;19;6;—;51
First Quarter
R — T. Halstead 2 run (conversion good)
R — Halstead 9 run (conversion no good)
Second Quarter
R — P. Halstead 22 pass from T. Halstead (conversion no good)
R — T. Halstead 10 pass from Doud (conversion good)
Third Quarter
R — Coker 20 run (conversion no good)
R — Coker 40 pass from T. Halstead (conversion good)
R — Coker 40 interception return (conversion no good)
Fourth Quarter
G — Rushing touchdown (conversion good)
R — T. Halstead 20 run (conversion no good)
