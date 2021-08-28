WINSTON — The Douglas Trojans lost their head football coach on Wednesday.
Robin Knebel, beginning his second season at Douglas, turned in his resignation, citing Gov. Kate Brown’s vaccine and outdoor mask mandates as reasons for stepping down.
“I told the (players) before practice,” the 39-year-old Knebel said. “You have to do what you think is right and I think it’s the right decision. I have certain opinions on vaccines and masks, and I hate the idea of being forced to do it. I don’t feel like masks are right. It’s all about choice, and we should be able to make our own decisions.
“I love those kids. I feel pretty bad about it ... I feel like I let that group of kids down, so it’s hard.”
Knebel is a 2000 graduate of Roseburg High School and played collegiately at the University of Oregon. He was an assistant football coach at Douglas for two seasons prior to becoming head coach, and is a counselor at the school.
The Trojans finished 3-2 overall during the truncated 2021 winter/spring season, but lost 14 seniors to graduation and currently have a small roster of 16 players for the fall season.
Nick Garcia, 33, was named interim head coach. He was the Trojans’ defensive coordinator and has coached at Sutherlin High and Fremont Middle School.
He’s a 2005 Roseburg graduate.
“(Robin) had talked to us about it and what’s going on with him. We were prepared in a sense it might happen,” Garcia said. “He’s doing what he thinks is right and I’ll support him, no matter what.
“It’s not how I expected to get my first head coaching job, but I’m still looking forward to doing the same things we’d talked about since Robin took over the program. It’s definitely a challenge, but I’m up for it. I hope the staff and kids can move forward with it, and make the best of it as we can.”
The Douglas staff includes Tyler Walker (offensive coordinator), Jeff Jones (wide receivers/defensive backs), Kyle Meals (line), Kevin Avery (running backs/linebackers) and Micah Audiss (quarterbacks/secondary).
Douglas participated in a jamboree in Sutherlin Friday night. The Trojans are scheduled to open their season on Sept. 3, visiting Pleasant Hill for a nonleague game.
