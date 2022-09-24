SALEM — The Sprague Olympians took control of nearly every facet of the game in a runaway 56-17 win over the Roseburg Indians in a Class 6A Special District 1 football contest Friday at Olympic Stadium.
Drew Rodriguez scored four times to help the Olympians secure their first conference win of the season. The senior ran for a 53-yard score on a reverse play in the first quarter, capping the opening drive for Sprague (2-2, 1-1 SD1).
Rodriguez added an 18-yard receiving score, a 5-yard passing touchdown and an 89-yard kickoff return to the house in an all-around dominant performance.
Roseburg (0-3, 0-2) notched its first points of the year on a 28-yard field goal by sophomore Jacob Michael in the second quarter. The Tribe added scores in the second half on rushing touchdowns by Jayce Wilder and Tyler Rietmann.
Wilder assumed full-time quarterbacking duties in the second half. The senior was expected to see time at the position, according to coach Dave Heuberger.
Wilder finished the night 3-for-14 passing for 53 yards. He did throw one interception, which was returned 60 yards for a score by Sprague senior Josh Camillo.
Rodriguez had just three carries for the Olympians for a total of 59 yards, but added 108 receiving yards on passes from junior Athan Palmateer.
Palmateer was 11-for-16 passing for 159 yards and a score. He was picked off in the second quarter by sophomore defensive lineman Jack Banta, who returned the interception 48 yards to set up Roseburg’s field goal.
Roseburg will host top-ranked Sheldon next Friday at Finlay Field. The Irish rolled past McNary on Friday, 62-6.
Roseburg;0;3;7;7;—;17
Sprague;6;23;20;7;—;56
First Quarter
S — Rodriguez 53 run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
S — Rodriguez 18 pass from Palmateer (run failed)
S — Safety, Rackley tackled in end zone
S — Hill 1 run (kick failed)
S — Safety, Wilder tackled in end zone
R — Michael 28 field goal
S — Collins 5 pass from Rodriguez (K. Johnson kick)
Third Quarter
S — Rodriguez 89 kickoff return (K. Johnson kick)
R — Wilder 4 run (Michael kick)
S — Collins 35 run (kick failed)
S — Camillo 60 interception return (K. Johnson kick)
Fourth Quarter
S — Terrones 47 run (K. Johnson kick)
R — Rietmann 10 run (Michael kick)
Joey Keeran is the sports director for KSKR The Score.
