With a strong regular season behind them and the goal of qualifying for the Class 6A football playoffs accomplished, the next step for the Roseburg Indians is staying alive in the postseason.
Roseburg will be making its first appearance in the playoffs since 2014 and is in the 32-team field for the first time in Dave Heuberger’s six seasons as head coach.
“It’s a great feeling,” Roseburg junior center/defensive end James Coleman said. “I think we’re more than ready (for the playoffs). We’re going to surprise some people.”
“It’s exciting. None of us have been in the playoffs, so we’re going to get hyped,” senior wide receiver/cornerback Landyn Dupper added.
The Indians (8-1, 3-1 Southwest Conference) closed the regular season with a bang.
Sophomore Cayden Eckel rushed for 141 yards and three touchdowns as Roseburg scored a lopsided nonconference victory, dominating Springfield 63-0 at Finlay Field.
Roseburg, the 11th seed, will host No. 22 Tigard (3-6) in a first-round game next Friday at Finlay Field. The Tigers are the fifth-place team out of Special District 5.
The Tribe led 49-0 at halftime on senior night, leading to a running clock in the second half.
Defensively, Roseburg notched its second shutout of the season, holding the 5A Millers (3-7 overall) to 48 yards total offense.
Heuberger was able to empty his bench and play the reserves throughout the second half.
“They came out and wanted to get that last week (a 49-47 loss to Sheldon at home) out of their system and they sure did it,” Heuberger said. “I’m proud of the way they flew around, proud of the way the seniors played and proud of them for allowing those younger guys to get an opportunity to play on Friday night.
“The whole program played well tonight, the whole coaching staff did a great job. It’s a great program win moving into the playoffs.”
Springfield was outclassed from the start.
Roseburg linebacker Logan Klopfenstein recovered a fumble by quarterback Caeleb Kasperek on the first play of the game and the Indians scored 53 seconds into the contest.
It only got worse for the Millers, who trailed 36-0 after one quarter.
“We were ready to take care of business,” Dupper said. “We wanted to get up by a decent amount, get the backups in and get them some varsity reps.
“I feel like we played well. We moved the ball around, passed it around and the line did good. It was a successful night.”
Roseburg produced 390 yards of offense, 258 coming on the ground. The Indians had 11 different players with at least one carry.
The Tribe used three quarterbacks — Colton Marsters, Dominic Tatone and Camden Hartsell. Marsters completed 5 of 7 passes for 132 yards and rushed for 22 yards on two carries before departing late in the second period.
“We came out and kind of wanted to punch them in the mouth,” Coleman said. “They’re a respectable 5A team and we wanted to show them what Roseburg was all about.”
Klopfenstein scored a pair of touchdowns, catching a 10-yard pass from Marsters and returning a punt 64 yards in the first quarter.
Dupper had the longest scoring play from scrimmage, hauling in a pass from Marsters and taking it 63 yards to paydirt in the first period. He finished with two catches for 98 yards.
Eckel is right at the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season following Friday’s performance. Marsters is the Tribe’s top rusher with over 1,200 yards.
Knox Hubbard chipped in 58 yards rushing on seven carries against the Millers, including a 14-yard TD run in the third quarter.
In other first-round playoff contests involving SWC teams: No. 17 North Medford (4-4) at No. 16 McNary (6-3); No. 27 South Medford (2-7) at No. 6 Summit (7-2); and No. 26 Roosevelt (7-2) at No. 7 Sheldon (8-1).
Springfield 0 0 0 0 — 0
Roseburg 36 13 14 0 — 63
First Quarter
R — Eckel 3 run (kick failed)
R — Klopfenstein 10 pass from Marsters (Bartlett kick)
R — Dupper 63 pass from Marsters (Bartlett kick)
R — Safety, ball snapped into end zone
R — Klopfenstein 64 punt return (Bartlett kick)
R — Eckel 5 run (Bartlett kick)
Second Quarter
R — Eckel 4 run (run failed)
R — Gillespie 3 run (Bartlett kick)
Third Quarter
R — Hubbard 14 run (Bartlett kick)
R — Harrison 7 run (Bartlett kick)
