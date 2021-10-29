Sophomore Cayden Eckel rushed for 141 yards and three touchdowns and Roseburg ended the regular season on Friday night with a lopsided nonconference football victory, dominating Springfield 63-0 at Finlay Field.
The Indians (8-1, 3-1 Southwest Conference) led 49-0 at halftime on senior night, leading to a running clock in the second half.
Logan Klopfenstein scored a pair of touchdowns for Roseburg, catching a 10-yard pass from Colton Marsters and returning a punt 64 yards in the first quarter.
Landyn Dupper had the longest scoring play from scrimmage, hauling in a pass from Marsters and taking it 63 yards to paydirt in the first period.
The 5A Millers dropped to 3-7 on the season.
Roseburg qualified for the Class 6A playoffs for the first time since 2014 and will host an opponent to be determined next Friday.
This story will be updated.
Springfield;0;0;0;0;—;0
Roseburg;36;13;14;0;—;63
First Quarter
R — Eckel 3 run (kick failed)
R — Klopfenstein 10 pass from Marsters (Bartlett kick)
R — Dupper 63 pass from Marsters (Bartlett kick)
R — Safety, ball snapped into end zone
R — Klopfenstein 64 punt return (Bartlett kick)
R — Eckel 5 run (Bartlett kick)
Second Quarter
R — Eckel 4 run (run failed)
R — Gillespie 3 run (Bartlett kick)
Third Quarter
R — Hubbard 14 run (Bartlett kick)
R — Harrison 7 run (Bartlett kick)
