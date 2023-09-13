After two weeks of nonconference play, the Roseburg High School football team begins league play in Class 6A Special District 1 on Friday night.
Roseburg (1-1) hosts the North Salem Vikings (2-0) for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Finlay Field.
There have been some peaks and valleys on Roseburg’s journey through the first two weeks of the season, but the one constant has been an aggressive attack from the defensive side of the ball.
“We’re really focused on punching them in the mouth,” junior Tyler Rietmann said. Of course, the starting middle linebacker means that figuratively, but the message is steadfast among the Roseburg defense.
“First play of the game we’re punching in the mouth. We’re making them back down. That’s going to determine the game, the first play of the game,” junior linebacker Nicholas Parish said.
It has been common to see Roseburg’s front seven packing the line of scrimmage and it’s no secret they like to blitz.
“Nick’s got a motor,” Rietmann said, in regards to Parish’s ability to get in the backfield and seek out the quarterback.
Parish leads Roseburg with 1 1/2 sacks so far this season. The Indians have five sacks as a team and 14 tackles for loss.
That ability to disrupt a play as its beginning could prove useful this week against a Vikings team that can stretch the field.
Senior quarterback TC Manumaleuna is a four-year starter and a three-star recruit that recently committed to the University of Oregon. Rietmann says the veteran signal-caller has been a focus of Roseburg’s game-planning.
“Not a lot of quarterbacks can throw it deep and run it. It’s definitely an adjustment compared to any other high school,” Rietmann explained. “We’ve got to make sure we all do our jobs.”
Manumaleuna threw for three touchdowns last week in a 55-0 home win over David Douglas.
North Salem head coach Jeff Flood calls Manumaleuna a field general, who has a “good understanding of football and what we do.”
Flood added “he’s doing a great job running the offense and getting the ball into the hands of our playmakers.”
The Vikings, who employ a Wing-T style offense, have plenty of playmakers in the backfield.
Jamahl Wilson, a senior transfer from McKay, has taken over as the lead back for North Salem and rushed for 180 yards and three scores in his first game with the Vikings.
North Salem also features experienced weapons in seniors Jerrik Wangler and DeMari Thompson.
Wangler is a power back, who’s also a four-year starter on defense, and Thompson is a speedster who has won the Class 5A and 6A 100 meters over the past two track seasons.
Slowing down the Vikings won’t be easy. Last season North Salem rushed for four touchdowns and beat Roseburg 26-0. Rietmann and Parish both agreed the Indians will need to come up with stops.
Roseburg managed to halt a potent Nelson offense four times on fourth down last week, forcing a turnover on downs. The Indians also had four takeaways in Week 1 against Beaverton. Rietmann thinks turnovers will be critical.
“It takes away from their whole drive, their game plan, their scheme. They kind of have to re-start,” Rietmann said. “It’s honestly mentally defeating, and we know how that feels, so it’s definitely important to do that early in the game.”
The game Friday night will be broadcast on local sports radio station The Score 92.3 FM/1490 AM with a live video simulcast on 541radio.com.
The rest of the 10-team Special District 1 schools will also begin league play on Friday. Defending league champion Sheldon visits Sprague in Salem, the North Medford Black Tornado welcome West Salem to Spiegelberg Stadium, No. 8 South Medford heads to Salem to face McNary and undefeated South Salem visits the Cavemen at Mel Ingram Field in Grants Pass.
