GRANTS PASS — Senior quarterback Colton Marsters rushed for over 200 yards and ninth-ranked Roseburg opened Southwest Conference football play on Friday night with a 56-14 whipping of Grants Pass at Mel Ingram Field.
The Indians (5-0, 1-0 SWC) are off to their best start since 2013.
A complete game story, written by Joey Keeran, will be available in Sunday's print edition of The News-Review.
