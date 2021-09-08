Week 2 of the high school football season brings a chance for the Roseburg Indians to do some things that haven’t been done in a few years.
A win against the Mountain View Cougars on Friday at 7 p.m. in Bend would mark the first 2-0 start and the first time the Indians have won three consecutive games since the 2019 season.
Defensive lineman Tiger Black was just a freshman that year, but he knows how big a victory this week would be for the program.
“It’d be really good, because we haven’t done that in a while. We’ve experienced a lot of loss, but we’re coming back this year,” Black said.
Winning this week will mean stopping one of the higher-scoring offenses in Class 6A.
Mountain View (1-0) defeated Century 42-22 last week behind four rushing touchdowns from Sayre Williamson. The running back finished with over 200 yards on the ground and will be the focus of Roseburg’s defense.
“We’re adding more people into the box so we can stop that run,” Black said.
Roseburg (1-0) held its own against Summit in a season-opening 23-7 win in Cottage Grove. The Indians allowed just 44 yards rushing and didn’t allow an offensive touchdown.
Black, a first-team all-league selection last season, was a big part of Roseburg’s pressure defensively with a sack, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. The junior says it’s the whole defensive line that helps make the plays.
“My teammates really help me up on the front line so I can get more of a one-on-one, and it helps me more so I don’t get triple-teamed or double-teamed,” Black said.
Offensively last week, Roseburg showed a spark that was missing much of last season.
The Indians scored three rushing touchdowns, one by Dominic Tatone and two by sophomore Cayden Eckel, and had 237 yards on the ground.
Senior quarterback Colton Marsters balanced the RHS attack with 144 passing yards in his first start behind center. The signal-caller was accurate with his throws, connecting on 16 of 19 attempts without an interception.
Mountain View brings an experienced QB to the game in three-year starter Jakoby Moss. The senior passed for nearly 1,000 yards in the winter/spring six-game season and had 14 touchdowns with only two interceptions.
“He’s smart, he’s knowledgeable about the game, what defenses are doing and what we want to do on offense. He is able to react without having to overthink,” Cougars’ head coach Brian Crum told SB Live Oregon before the season. “Jakoby is just wired different.”
This will be the third meeting between Mountain View and Roseburg. Friday’s contest is scheduled to take place at Mountain View High School, where the Cougars are 1-0 against the Indians, but air quality issues remain a concern.
Roseburg had to play its first game a day late and on a neutral field in Cottage Grove due to poor air quality in Roseburg. RHS athletic director Russ Bolin says both teams are monitoring conditions throughout the week and contingency plans are being considered in case another last-minute change is necessary.
Fans can tune in for Roseburg football broadcasts on sports radio station The Score 92.3 FM/1490 AM or watch a live video stream on 541radio.com.
