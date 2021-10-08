Colton Marsters rushed for 191 yards and three touchdowns and the Roseburg High School football team remained unbeaten on the season Friday night with a 38-20 victory over North Medford in a Southwest Conference game at Finlay Field.
Marsters, a senior quarterback, ran for 158 yards in the first half as the Indians (6-0, 2-0 SWC) took a 28-6 advantage. He had scoring runs of 51, 1 and 48 yards.
Sophomore Cayden Eckel added 113 yards rushing for Roseburg, 94 coming in the first half.
The Black Tornado (3-2, 0-1) rallied in the second half, getting a 3-yard TD run from quarterback Mason Warren early in the fourth quarter to get within 28-20. But Roseburg's Logan Klopfenstein returned the ensuing kickoff 88 yards for a score to give the hosts breathing room.
Jackson Bartlett kicked a 30-yard field goal with 34.5 seconds left for the Tribe to close out the scoring.
This story will be updated.
N. Medford;0;6;7;7;—;20
Roseburg;21;7;0;10;—;38
First Quarter
R — Tatone 1 run (Bartlett kick)
R — Marsters 51 run (Bartlett kick)
R — Marsters 1 run (Bartlett kick)
Second Quarter
R — Marsters 48 run (Bartlett kick)
NM — T. Pugliano 10 run (kick blocked)
Third Quarter
NM — Warren 5 run (Dominguez kick)
Fourth Quarter
NM — Warren 3 run (Dominguez kick)
R — Klopfenstein 88 kickoff return (Bartlett kick)
R — Bartlett 30 field goal
