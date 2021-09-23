After three weeks of waiting, the Roseburg High School football team will finally get to play its first home game of the fall 2021 season when the Indians host McMinnville at 7 p.m. Friday.
Roseburg was booked to open its regular season schedule at home on the Finlay Field turf against Summit of Bend on Sept. 3, but poor air quality in the Umpqua Basin forced the game to be delayed and moved to a neutral site.
“I’m pretty excited. With our first game of the season being moved we were disappointed not to be able to play in front of our fans, but now we’ll be able to show them how we’ve changed since last season,” Roseburg senior Carson Dunn said.
Fellow senior Dominic Tatone echoed those feelings and added that it will be nice not to be on a three-hour bus ride this Friday.
“It’s going to be nice to celebrate in our own locker room finally and in front of all the crowds, all the parents and everyone, after a long time with COVID and whatnot. Yeah, it will be awesome,” Tatone said.
There’s been plenty of reason to celebrate lately for the Indians. Roseburg (3-0) has started the season with three consecutive wins for the first time since 2013 and has a chance this week to reach four wins in a season for the first time since 2014.
“I think every win we just get more and more hungry for the next one,” Tatone said. “It’s growing exponentially. Next game we want to get to 4-0 and 5-0, but we’re taking it one game at a time.”
Tatone, a do-all senior for the Tribe, says the team’s confidence has also grown with every victory.
“I feel like after the first and second game the team realized we can actually do this,” he said.
The Indians have utilized an explosive offense (364.0 yards per game) and a stingy defense (188.7) to keep their record clean.
Last week, Roseburg gained a season-high 440 yards of offense against Southridge and reeled off yet another double-digit victory. Colton Marsters and Cayden Eckel each rushed for over 100 yards and Martsters threw his first touchdown pass of the year, connecting with Landyn Dupper on a 60-yard catch-and-run.
Dunn, who primarily plays defense, gave the offense credit for being the sparkplug that has been missing in recent years.
“We couldn’t really move the ball that much last year, so us being able to move the ball has helped everything (else) come through,” Dunn said.
Tatone points out that this year’s team features many of the same guys from last year’s 1-4 team, but he said the difference is everyone’s flexibility to do whatever is necessary to win.
“We’re opening up a lot of weapons with that, just trying new things and moving guys around. Just being open to that is big,” Tatone said.
Defensively, Roseburg continues to apply pressure in the backfield and slow down the run game. The Indians surrender an average of just 52.6 yards rushing per game and have 16 tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
Roseburg will have its hands full with McMinnville’s option-based offense. The Grizzlies (2-1) are coming off a narrow 23-21 win over Oregon City last Friday.
“We just need to stay home and do our jobs. You know, don’t worry about making up for the guy in front of you. He’s going to do his job and you got to stay home, too. Just locking in to your own role is going to be big,” Tatone said.
The nonconference game will be the final contest before Roseburg begins Southwest Conference play next week with a road trip to Grants Pass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.