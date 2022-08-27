The Roseburg High School football team wrapped up fall camp on Friday night with its annual Orange and Black scrimmage at Finlay Field.
The Indians will now turn their attention to preparing for their season opener against Mountainside on Sept. 2 in Beaverton.
The scrimmage was an opportunity for coach Dave Heuberger and his staff to evaluate their expected starting lineup for Week 1 of the season.
“We kind of got the puzzle where we want it, but now we’ve got to go watch this film and see if we had the lights on when we were putting the puzzle together,” Heuberger said.
The coaches split the field in half and let the varsity and junior varsity teams scrimmage against themselves. It’s a luxury that Heuberger hasn’t had too often during his seven seasons at Roseburg.
“Basically, what you saw out there (in the varsity scrimmage) was 10 guys that aren’t going both ways on each side of the ball. It may not stay that way all year, but right now it’s a whole lot better than saying we have 10 guys going both ways,” Heuberger said.
One of Roseburg’s deepest position groups is the linemen. The Indians were mostly able to put offensive starters against defensive starters in the scrimmage, allowing the coaches to evaluate players even better.
Returning Southwest Conference Defensive Player of the Year Tiger Black was someone who stood out to Heuberger.
Senior James Coleman, another returning all-conference selection, will anchor the offensive line at center and is seeing a lot of growth from the experienced group.
“From the start of the season to where we got in just two weeks, I’m really excited to see what this season holds for us,” Coleman said.
The scrimmage was officiated by area referees, who are also looking to knock off the rust from the offseason.
Having the officials on the field is also a good reminder to players that Friday nights are different from practices.
“We’ve got to have the discipline on Friday nights,” Heuberger said.
“It was definitely needed,” senior Boston Williams said. “We have to watch how we line up. We’ve got to watch the ball, couldn’t jump offsides. Just a whole bunch of things.”
Roseburg begins game planning for the Mountainside Mavericks. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Joey Keeran is the sports director for KSKR The Score.
