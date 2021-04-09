SPRINGFIELD — A flurry of first quarter scores against the Springfield Millers sent the Roseburg High football team on the path to a landslide 42-0 victory on Friday night at Silke Field.
The win was by far the most explosive Roseburg (1-4) has been during the truncated winter/spring football season. The Indians scored more touchdowns in the first half than they had in all four previous games combined.
Things started ominously for Roseburg. After driving 18 yards into Springfield territory, running back Logan Klopfenstein fumbled and turned the ball over to the Millers.
Not deterred by the setback, the Roseburg defense forced a three-and-out and a punt by Springfield (0-6) into a stiff wind barely crossed midfield, setting the Indians up at their own 42.
The Indians needed only three plays on their second drive to light the scoreboard. Colton Marsters snatched a pass from Evan Corbin and streaked to the end zone for a 55-yard score, capping a 58-yard drive that was the spark that ignited Roseburg’s big night.
Springfield fumbled on its next play and Roseburg capitalized with a 22-yard touchdown run by Dominic Tatone only one play later. The Indians continued their scoring frenzy with an 8-yard run by Alaric Kaul less than two minutes later.
An interception by Landyn Dupper gave Roseburg the ball again with over three minutes remaining in the first quarter and Duper then caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Corbin on the very next play to put the Indians ahead 28-0 before the end of the first quarter.
Another fumble by Springfield in the second quarter gave Roseburg a short field and the offense cashed in on Corbin’s third touchdown pass, a 16-yard connection with Marsters.
Springfield committed four turnovers in the first half and managed just 23 yards of offense. The Millers didn’t cross into Roseburg territory until its final drive of the first half.
Roseburg easily surpassed any previous season-high totals in the win. The Indians’ offense put up over 380 yards, including 158 through the air for Evan Corbin on 9-of-12 passing. Corbin had three touchdown throws and one interception.
Tatone, Roseburg’s other quarterback, excelled with the ground game. The junior rushed for a team-high 85 yards and one TD.
The victory snapped an 11-game losing streak for Roseburg, dating back to the 2019 season. It was also Roseburg’s 12th consecutive win against the Millers, but first since the 1996 season.
Only two seniors, Alaric Kaul and Dylan Johnson, will graduate from this year’s team. Roseburg will presumably have a wealth of returning starters when the Indians prepare to kickoff the 2021 fall season in approximately five months.
Roseburg;28;7;7;0;—;42
Springfield;0;0;0;0;—;0
First Quarter
R — Marsters 55 pass from Corbin (Christner kick)
R — Tatone 22 run (Christner kick)
R — Kaul 8 run (Christner kick)
R — Dupper 7 pass from Corbin (Christner kick)
Second Quarter
R — Marsters 12 pass from Corbin (Christner kick)
Third Quarter
R — Klopfenstein 15 run (Christner kick)
