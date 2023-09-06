The message was clear from Roseburg High School football coach Dave Heuberger at practice this week. There's still plenty left to prove for the Indians after their 50-18 season-opening victory against Beaverton last Friday.
It appears the message has sunk in with the players.
"It's great getting a win under our belt in the first game, but we don't want to end on just one," junior Byron Irvin said.
Roseburg (1-0) travels to Happy Valley to face the Nelson Hawks (0-1) on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Indians are coming off their best offensive performance (459 total yards) since the team amassed 543 yards against Sheldon on Oct. 22, 2021.
Senior running back Cayden Eckel tallied 141 rushing yards on Friday to help lead Roseburg's explosive ground game. The Indians ran for 323 yards against Beaverton and Eckel said he had memories of the 2021 season.
"It definitely felt like we were finding our special stuff and I did get some nice flashbacks to my sophomore year (in 2021). It was a lot of fun," Eckel said.
The ellusive 5-foot-6 running back eclipsed 1,000 yards on the ground as a sophomore in an explosive Roseburg offense. He pointed to the guys up front for helping pave the way for another breakout night.
"The O-line made it really easy for me," he said.
Even with a big opening night, Roseburg's players know there's more to accomplish. Senior Landon Hodges pointed to fine-tuning the little things, Eckel wants the team to execute a little faster and Irvin says the team is expanding the playbook.
"We're still going to keep working hard. We still have better teams to play and harder competition to come," Irivin said.
"Everybody is working hard. We're not settling. That one game doesn't mean anything. We still have a lot to prove," Hodges added.
The Tribe will try to garner some attention with a win against a Nelson team that was shut out 37-0 in Week 1 against defending state champion West Linn.
The Hawks were voted No. 10 in the preseason OSAA coaches poll after going 7-2 last year and reaching the state playoffs in the program's second season.
Third-year head coach Aaron Hazel said the season-opening loss was a good measuring stick for the Hawks, who managed just 145 yards of offense.
"We walked out saying 'that's a really, really good team over there and they beat us, but I don't think they're 37 points better than us.' We walked out healthy and felt good about that," Hazel said.
The Hawks return a third-year starter in quarterback Avirey Durdahl, who has some talented weapons with him on the offense. Senior Sam Lewis (6-1, 170) has taken over as the team's top wideout and senior Eddy Keomany (5-9, 170), considered one of the fastest players on the team, moves into the starting role at running back.
Nelson visited a smoky Roseburg last season and led 14-12 at halftime before the contest was canceled due to poor air quality from nearby wildfires. It was one of Roseburg's most competitive halves of football last year and Hazel is aware the Indians weren't exactly what their record showed.
"We knew something was up with Roseburg. We knew it was a much better team that we saw in the first half than what the scores were showing. So we knew there were injuries going on," Hazel said.
"We know it's a physical team. We know it's a talented team ... we need to be ready to go."
The game will be broadcast on Roseburg sports radio station The Score 92.3 FM/1490 AM, with a live video simulcast on 541radio.com.
McNary visits Beaverton on Thursday to kick off Week 2 for teams in the Class 6A Special District 1.
On Friday, Grants Pass travels to Bend to face Caldera High School, North Medford hosts Bend at Spiegelberg Staidum, South Medford heads to northern California to play Del Norte, Sheldon hosts West Linn in a state championship game rematch, West Salem visits Lake Oswego, Sprague travels to Lakeridge, South Salem plays at Sunset and North Salem hosts David Douglas.
