The 2021 high school football season was a return to prominence for the Roseburg Indians. The Tribe finished with a 9-2 record, won a playoff game for the first time in almost a decade and had its first winning record in eight years.
“We were excited last year that the progress we (the coaches) were seeing was able to be seen in the win column,” said head coach Dave Heuberger, who begins his seventh season with Roseburg on Sept. 2 against Mountainside in Beaverton.
To build off of last year’s success and keep the progress going, Heuberger and his staff will have to mold a fairly inexperienced roster this fall.
Roseburg graduated 16 seniors last year, a majority who were starters. The list includes every starting receiver, linebacker and most of the defensive secondary. Also gone is former quarterback Colton Marsters, who threw for 1,310 yards and 15 touchdowns, rushed for 1,416 yards and 19 scores and was voted the Southwest Conference Offensive Player of the Year.
Heuberger’s hope is that the foundation laid over his last six seasons will help this year’s team build off of last year’s success.
“Just keep things consistent for them. What we do in practice. How we approach a practice. How we approach a game. Those things should be a stable thing in our program at this point,” Heuberger explained.
He says the team won’t set expectations based on the 2021 season. The focus is on the future, not what was done in the past — good or bad.
“I think the hunger to get better is there and this group is a really hungry group to learn and so we’ve been having a lot of fun coaching them,” Heuberger said.
While there’s a wealth of new talent, Roseburg does return a solid core on both sides of the ball. The Tribe has four returning starters on offense and three on defense.
Roseburg will be most experienced up front, where it has multiple returners on the offensive and defensive lines.
“I think it’s probably going to be the biggest part for our team to succeed. What we do up front is the most important for sure,” said senior lineman Tiger Black, a three-star recruit with a few Division I scholarship offers.
Black will headline the group. The 6-3, 270-pound lineman was voted the SWC Defensive Player of the Year last season and was first-team all-conference on offense.
He may not be asked to play as much offense this season. Heuberger feels the team has added enough depth to limit the number of two-way players, but the O-line will have plenty of leadership from all-conference selections James Coleman and Daniel Thomas and Kyler Mills, who was part of the regular rotation along the line.
“It’s obviously a veteran group out there. They’re basically all seniors and it’s looking amazing. The pieces are coming together and it’s really going to be a fun thing to watch,” junior running back Cayden Eckel said.
The line will be tasked with opening holes for Eckel, who experienced a breakout sophomore season. He rushed for 1,086 yards and 14 touchdowns and was voted first-team all-conference.
Eckel will likely draw much more attention from defenses this season, especially after the departure of so many proven weapons. The shifty 5-foot-7 back says he loves the challenge of teams trying to slow him down and has faith in his teammates to pick up the slack if defenses overload on him.
“I guarantee you we have other players who are going to do absolutely great and they’re going to burst onto the scene and explode. We’ve got some great playmakers,” Eckel said.
The Indians were also disruptive up front on defense. Black led the team with 12 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. Coleman added 7.5 tackles for loss. They’ll need to apply pressure again this season, to make life easier for a wealth of new talent at linebacker and in the secondary.
Roseburg’s lone returning starter in the secondary is senior Eli Jacobs, who had a team-high four interceptions last year.
Heuberger realizes there will be a lot of new faces on the field this season for the Tribe, but he’s enthusiastic about their future.
“We’re pretty excited about where we’re at, but we’re also excited about where we’re trying to get to and we’re not there yet. One year doesn’t get you there,” the coach said.
The biggest piece of the puzzle this season will be who fills the shoes of Marsters at quarterback? Sophomore Owen Bentea and junior Camden Hartsell have been squaring off for the job.
Bentea led the freshman team to a 6-3 record last year and Heuberger says he spent a lot of time working on the position over the summer and has the early edge in the competition.
Hartsell split time behind center on JV as a sophomore. He was away from football much of the summer while playing on the Roseburg Pepsi Bottlecaps American Legion baseball team.
“We’re excited about both of them, they’re just going to bring a little different skill set,” said Heuberger. He says both signal-callers bring a different style of play to the position than Marsters did last year, “but we’re expecting the same result out of them.”
Roseburg will face a new conference configuration this year. The five Southwest Conference schools are joining five Salem-area schools out of the Central Valley Conference after OSAA realignment moved three Bend schools down to Class 5A.
The Indians start the year with nonleague games against Mountainside and Nelson, a pair of new schools opened in the last five years.
Roseburg then plays seven conference games, four against its traditional Southwest Conference rivals (Sheldon, Grants Pass, North Medford and South Medford), plus three games against Salem schools (North Salem, Sprague and South Salem).
“I think it’s going to be a positive for not only the Southern Oregon schools, but also for the Central Valley Conference,” Heuberger said.
He adds that it will help provide matchups for all three levels (varsity, junior varsity and freshman) and will also help with the rankings for teams in the conference.
“Having teams you play year in and year out, it’s going to help RPI because there’s not going to be as many nonleague games that factor into an RPI and that’s something the bigger leagues up in Portland get,” Heuberger said.
