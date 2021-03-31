Three weeks into their five-game 2021 winter/spring season, the Roseburg High School football team is still seeking its first win, but coach Dave Heuberger says he hasn’t seen his players giving up on the season.
“We’re excited about the fact that they’re playing incredibly hard,” Heuberger said. “That’s a compliment to those kids and probably the best compliment, you know, that they’re playing hard. It shows that they love football and love being out there. And so we just got to continue to try and get them into better spots.”
Roseburg (0-3) will have its next chance at getting that win on Friday when former conference opponent Crater (2-2) travels to Finlay Field for a 7 p.m. kick.
Heuberger hopes the players and coaches can use the final two weeks to get a stronghold on the team’s identity going into the fall season next school year. Roseburg started this season with an inexperienced roster and that has led to a lot of teaching moments.
“The kids have been incredibly coachable throughout this,” Heuberger said, but he noted that there has been more to teach the players this year than in the past.
“Some of the things you take for granted that the older guys will teach some of the other players, that obviously falls back on me a little bit more to make sure that some of those things are being done,” Heuberger said.
The fifth-year coach pointed to last week’s bus trip to North Medford, where he was surprised by how the players were dressed.
“It’s not that they were dressed horrible, but there’s a certain attire they need to have on when we travel,” Heuberger said. “I looked out and I’m like ‘what are they dressed like?’ You know, we never went over it, but that was the first bus trip for a lot of those kids and they didn’t know that and that expectation hadn’t been delivered from me.”
Heuberger and his staff will continue to try and build that foundation for the future and it starts this week against the Comets.
Roseburg and Crater were previously league rivals in the old Southern Oregon Conference, but haven’t faced each other since 2013.
The Comets dropped to the 5A classification in 2014 and have since grown into a formidable opponent, reaching the state championship game in 2019 against Thurston.
“They’re an experienced group that expects to win when they step out on the field. And that’s the one thing you can really see with them is that their kids walk with a little bit of moxie,” Heuberger said.
Crater has only one win against a Class 6A opponent so far this season, a season-opening 9-6 victory against South Medford. The Comets snapped a two-game skid last week with a 28-7 win over 5A Eagle Point.
Coverage of Roseburg football will be provided by sports radio station The Score 92.3 FM and 1490 AM. The Score will also have a video live stream available for free on 541radio.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.