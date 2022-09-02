BEAVERTON — The Roseburg High School football team got an eye-opening experience in a 35-0 nonconference loss to the Mountainside Mavericks in the season opener for both teams Friday night.
“There’s some things you can’t realize until you're in a game on a Friday night at the 6A level. And so we’ll go back on Monday and get to work,” Roseburg coach Dave Heuberger said.
Things started slow for both teams offensively. Roseburg quarterback Owen Bentea made his varsity debut and threw an interception on his first drive.
The teams traded punts before Mountainside (1-0) got its first score of the night. Ian Salbeda capped a five-play drive with a 16-yard touchdown run to put the Mavericks ahead 7-0 in the first quarter.
Mountainside stretched the lead to 21-0 before halftime.
Junior quarterback Alex Ingalls initiated both touchdowns. The first was a 1-yard QB keeper and then the first-year starter connected with senior receiver Quinn O’Conner from 44 yards out with less than a minute remaining in the second period.
The Indians came up with a big defensive stand to begin the second half. Mountainside drove to the one-yard line, but Roseburg stuffed runs three straight times and got the ball back on a turnover on downs.
Despite the emotional start to the half, Roseburg’s offense was unable to get much momentum on the night. The Indians punted on six of 11 possessions.
While Roseburg struggled to move the ball, Heuberger felt things might not be off by much.
“I’m pretty sure the tape is going to be a smidge here and smidge there, one assignment blown here and it breaks everything down,” he said.
Mountainside put the game away with a 3-yard score by running back Aaron Simpson to make it 28-0 late in the third quarter and the Mavericks made it a running clock with a fourth quarter touchdown pass to Brayden Boe.
Ingalls finished 10-for-16 through the air for 131 yards, two scores and an interception. Simpson led the ground attack with one score and 111 yards on 15 carries.
Cayden Eckel grinded his way to 79 yards on 22 carries, while Bentea was 7-for-16 through the air for 41 yards and two interceptions. Jordan White was the main target for the sophomore quarterback, ending the game with four catches for 31 yards.
Roseburg will host the Nelson Hawks (1-0) in Week 2 of the season next Friday. Nelson defeated Aloha 28-0 to start the season. Kickoff from Finlay Field is slated for 7 p.m.
Roseburg;0;0;0;0;—;0
Mountainside;7;14;7;7;—;35
First Quarter
M — Salbeda 16 run (Phillips kick)
Second Quarter
M — Ingalls 1 run (Phillips kick)
M — O’Connor 44 pass from Ingalls (Phillips kick)
Third Quarter
M — Simpson 3 run (Phillips kick)
Fourth Quarter
M — Boe 10 pass from Ingalls (Phillips kick)
