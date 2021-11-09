Roseburg was honored with 12 selections on the Southwest Conference football all-league first teams and also came away with the top individual awards in voting by the coaches.
Senior quarterback Colton Marsters was selected the Offensive Player of the Year, junior lineman Tiger Black was named the Defensive Player of the Year and Dave Heuberger was Coach of the Year.
The Indians went 8-1 during the regular season, finishing second behind Sheldon in the SWC standings.
Roseburg's first-team selections on offense included Marsters at quarterback, junior center James Coleman, Black at guard, senior tackles Haydon Snyder and Silas Kincaid, sophomore running back Cayden Eckel and senior wide receiver Logan Klopfenstein.
Making the first-team defense were Black on the line, senior Dawson Gillespie and Klopfenstein at linebackers, and senior Landyn Dupper and Marsters at defensive backs.
Roseburg travels to Bend Friday to meet Summit in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.
SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE
FOOTBALL ALL-LEAGUE
Offensive Player of the Year — Colton Marsters, sr., Roseburg.
Defensive Player of the Year — Tiger Black, jr., Roseburg.
Coach of the Year — Dave Heuberger, Roseburg.
OFFENSE
First Team
CENTER — James Coleman, jr., Roseburg. GUARDS — Tiger Black, jr., Roseburg; David Fuiava, jr., North Medford. TACKLES — John Gelsomino, sr., Sheldon; Terrel Kim, soph., North Medford; Haydon Snyder, sr., Roseburg; Silas Kincaid, sr., Roseburg. TIGHT END — Luke Leighton, jr., Sheldon. RUNNING BACKS — Cayden Eckel, soph., Roseburg; Ty Pugliano, jr., North Medford; Grafton Robinson, jr., Sheldon. WIDE RECEIVERS — Bryce Dyer, sr., North Medford; Logan Klopfenstein, sr., Roseburg; Andrew Walker, jr., South Medford. QUARTERBACK — Colton Marsters, sr., Roseburg. KICKER — Sam Poole, sr., Sheldon.
Second Team
CENTER — Adam Burkett, sr., North Medford. GUARDS — Ryan Yakovich, jr., Sheldon; Daniel Thomas, jr., Roseburg. TACKLES — Tanner Thomas, jr., Sheldon; Brogan Hancock, sr., South Medford. TIGHT END — AJ Pugliano, soph., North Medford. RUNNING BACKS — Carson Joe, sr., South Medford; Trevor Reeves, jr., Grants Pass. WIDE RECEIVERS — Zack McEwen, jr., Sheldon; Isaac Peters, jr., Sheldon; Jackson Tunick, jr., Grants Pass. QUARTERBACK — Brock Thomas, jr., Sheldon. KICKER — Brandon Dominguez, sr., North Medford.
Honorable Mention
CENTERS — Carl Harward, jr., Sheldon; Bowen Johnson, soph., South Medford. GUARDS — Jacob Johnson, sr., North Medford; Aiden Fuller, sr., Sheldon; Li Moala, soph., South Medford. TACKLE — Connor Trinca, soph., North Medford. RECEIVERS — Keegen Line, sr., Sheldon; Alexander Angulo, jr., North Medford; Landyn Dupper, sr., Roseburg; Colton Samis, sr., South Medford. RUNNING BACK — Brycen Guches, sr., South Medford. QUARTERBACKS — Mason Warren, sr., North Medford; Deacon Edgar, jr., South Medford.
DEFENSE
First Team
LINEMEN — Josh Merriman, jr., Sheldon; O'Shea Miller, sr., North Medford; Brandon Dominguez, sr., North Medford; Tiger Black, jr., Roseburg; Jackson Robertson, sr., South Medford. LINEBACKERS — Luke Leighton, jr., Sheldon; Dawson Gillespie, sr., Roseburg; Logan Klopfenstein, sr., Roseburg; Carson Joe, sr., South Medford; Braeden Lesina, sr., Grants Pass. BACKS — Keegen Line, sr., Sheldon; Landyn Dupper, sr., Roseburg; Colton Marsters, sr., Roseburg; Andrew Walker, jr., South Medford. PUNTER — Colton Samis, sr., South Medford.
Second Team
LINEMEN — Tilman Ritchie-Tuisue, sr., Sheldon; Eric Santacruz, sr., North Medford; Silas Kincaid, sr., Roseburg; Haydon Snyder, sr., Roseburg; Parker Jarvis, jr., Grants Pass. LINEBACKERS — Karson Mazziotti, sr., Sheldon; David Manstrom, jr., Sheldon; Braden Steinacher, sr., Roseburg. BACKS — Isaac Peters, jr., Sheldon; Koda Passey, sr., North Medford; Bryce Dyer, sr., North Medford; Ty Pugliano, jr., North Medford. PUNTERS — Sam Poole, sr., Sheldon; Mason Warren, sr., North Medford; Miles Anderson, sr., Grants Pass.
Honorable Mention
BACKS — Carson Dunn, sr., Roseburg; Jayce Jordan, sr., Grants Pass. LINEBACKERS — AJ Pugliano, soph., North Medford; Kilohana Wailehug, jr., North Medford; Dylan Espinosa, jr., South Medford; Asher Johnson, sr., South Medford.
