At age 43, Brad Loomis is a head football coach for the first time.
The 1997 Roseburg High School graduate was recently selected the head coach at Lutheran High School South, a private school in St. Louis, Missouri.
Lutheran High School South has an enrollment of around 500 students and competes at the Class 2A level.
Loomis won't be far from his college roots. He played at Washington University in St. Louis from 1997-2000 and was an assistant coach there.
"It's an exciting opportunity," Loomis said in a phone interview. "They don't have a tremendous football history, so it's an opportunity to rebuild somewhere. The administration is really supportive ... it's not all about winning, it's about getting people excited about football."
Since obtaining master's and bachelor's degrees from Washington University, football has played a big role in Loomis' life.
He started out as a graduate assistant at Washington (NCAA Division III), then became a fulltime linebackers coach for the Bears for eight seasons.
Loomis served as the defensive coordinator at Lutheran High School South for one season, then was an assistant at Oakville High School (in St. Louis) for seven years — two as the offensive coordinator and five as the DC. He returned to Washington University for one season as the running backs coach.
Loomis didn't coach in 2020 and '21.
"Coaching never came up as something to do for me," he said. "I just love the game of football. It started to set in my senior year of college — how can I stay involved?"
Loomis was a starting fullback and linebacker on Thurman Bell's Roseburg High teams that won back-to-back state championships in 1995-96, finishing 14-0 both seasons.
Loomis received all-state honors on both sides of the ball as a senior, rushing for 868 yards and 17 touchdowns. The '96 Indians are considered by most as the most talented football team RHS has produced, outscoring their opponents 581-94.
"The 1996 team was dominant," Loomis said. "That was a period of time Roseburg had a lot going for it. I think back to all those coaches (at the high school and middle schools) who helped make that program successful."
Loomis went to Washington University on an academic scholarship and enjoyed a successful college football career with the Bears, starting at linebacker the last three years.
He was a first-team all-league selection on the 1999 club that advanced to postseason play and finished 8-3 overall. The Bears finished first in the nation in total defense.
Loomis was picked one of two team MVPs for the 2000 season.
"Going there was a good decision," Loomis said.
Loomis and his wife, Kelly, a St. Louis native, have been married for over 11 years. They have 5-year-old twins, Levi and Lucy, and live in Oakville.
Loomis works for an engineering company in St. Louis.
