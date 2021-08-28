The Roseburg Indians capped off the second week of preseason football practice with their annual Orange and Black Scrimmage on Friday night at Finlay Field.
Fans got a peak of the Indians, who open the 2021 fall season next Friday with a nonconference game against Summit of Bend at home. The two teams have never met in football.
Dave Heuberger, in his sixth year as Roseburg’s head coach, had his troops on the turf for over an hour on a clear, breezy summer evening.
“It was great to have the kids back out there flying around and playing football,” Heuberger said. “It was their job tonight to put together what we’ve been working on and they did a really good job. Like anything, there are some things we need to fix up but we were pleased with what we saw.”
The Tribe used three quarterbacks during the scrimmage — seniors Colton Marsters and Dominic Tatone and sophomore Broagan Rackley.
“All three are competitors — that’s where you start with them,” Heuberger said. “Obviously Colton does some things that the other guys can’t and that’s why he’s our No. 1 right now.
“With Tatone, there’s other positions he can thrive at and has been thriving. I like his versatility. He’s a pretty athletic kid who we can move around and he’ll do some things on both sides of the ball. Rackley picked up trying to be a quarterback this summer and has filled in great.”
Marsters, a 6-foot, 158-pounder, hasn’t been a quarterback before.
“I’m getting comfortable,” he said. “I’m starting to learn all the plays and getting it down timing-wise.
“We looked decent today. Obviously there are things we can fix because it’s only our second week, but I thought we did pretty good.”
Two linemen, Silas Kincaid and Haydon Snyder, came up with pick-6 plays on defense.
“It was good to see both get in the end zone and their teammates celebrate with them,” Heuberger said. “(Our linemen) have a little size, length and depth, and it allows us to do some things defensively and offensively.”
The Indians will start game planning for Summit on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.