The Roseburg High School football team will look to send off its nine seniors with fond memories of the program when senior night kicks off at Finlay Field on Friday night.
Grants Pass visits the RHS campus to wrap up the regular season with a Special District 1 matchup set to kick off at 7 p.m.
While Roseburg’s season hasn’t gone as planned, Friday’s clash with the Cavemen provides one last shot at strapping on the pads and donning the orange and black.
“There’s nothing like home games on Friday nights. Win or lose it’s the best sports experience I’ve had and probably will ever have,” said senior James Coleman, who’s excited about what Friday night will have in store.
“Growing up. Seeing all those guys walk out there (on senior night). I’ve always wondered how they felt. So I’m just kind of excited to see what that feeling is like. I definitely think I’ll be a little emotional, but I think it will be a very cool experience.”
Unfortunately, Roseburg (0-7, 0-6 Special District 1) hasn’t had a fair share of chances to run out to a cheering home section. Poor air quality in the Umpqua Valley forced one game to be canceled at halftime and another to be moved to Salem.
Yet, this group of seniors will get one last shot at running out of the locker room, across the black rubberized track, around the goal posts and through the tunnel of the marching band and cheerleaders.
It’s those little details that suddenly seem monumental on senior night. For Coleman and fellow senior Jayce Wilder, they plan to soak in everything the night has to offer.
“I think it will just be another cool experience. Another cool memory,” said Wilder, who returned to football for his senior season after not playing as a junior.
While the results on the scoreboard haven’t been in Roseburg’s favor, Wilder still reflects positively about his decision to return to the field.
“It’s been a fun experience. It’s something I’ll never (get the chance to) do again. Glad I did come out,” he said.
For Coleman, Friday is the culmination of four years of striving for better. He saw the lows early as an underclassmen and experienced the highs as a junior. And while this season hasn’t panned out, he’s still enjoyed the journey.
“I think this has been the biggest building season I’ve been a part of,” said Coleman. “The amount of work we’ve had to put in the whole season, just to even strive for the scraps, I just love watching us do that. Being the underdogs.”
The Indians will play the role of scrappy underdogs against Grants Pass (5-3, 3-3). The Cavemen appear destined for the playoffs next week.
At No. 12 in the OSAA rankings, Grants Pass has a good chance of getting into the new 16-team Class 6A state championship playoff, rather than the alternative Columbia Cup bracket, which was created for the lower half of the 32 playoff eligible teams.
Even though G.P. is playoff bound and Roseburg is most likely not, Coleman and Wilder are focused on continuing to improve in the final week of the regular season.
“(We’re) just trying to stay focused. People are in new spots and still learning new things, but we have been just trying to get better each game,” Wilder said.
“We’ve got a lot of talented kids coming up,” Coleman added. “Our class, I’d say was pretty talented too, but we kind of fell apart and I’m trying to tell these guys as much as I can to try and stay together and things will work out for the best.”
That message from Coleman and the other seniors — Wilder, Kyler Mills, Wyatt Mills, Tiger Black, Jordan White, Boston Williams, Ben Boice and Riley McCallister — has stood out to head coach Dave Heuberger.
“Their message has been pretty clear. Get better. Get stronger,” said Heuberger. “Their message is ‘if you’re not in the weight room during the summer, you’re not getting stronger.’ And they’re pointing it out to the guys. This is what happens when you don’t do certain things. You can’t cheat the game of football. It will catch up with you.”
The rest of the Special District 1 will also finish up the regular season this week and many teams will then begin postseason preparations.
Undefeated Sheldon visits West Salem on Thursday night with a chance to secure an outright league title.
On Friday, North and South Medford meet in their Black and Blue Bowl rivalry game, North and South Salem square off in their cross-town rivalry and Sprague hosts McNary.
The Class 6A state playoff brackets will be unveiled on Saturday night and first round games will be played Nov. 4-5.
