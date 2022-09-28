When you get down to it, football is just a game
That has been a consistent message by Roseburg High School football coach Dave Heuberger this season and it’s one he continues to hammer home as the Indians prepare to host the top-ranked Sheldon Irish at Finlay Field at 7 p.m. Friday.
“(We’re) trying to remind these kids that it is still a game and they signed up to enjoy the sport,” Heuberger said.
“That’s going to look different from year to year sometimes, but I really like that they’re out there enjoying what they’re doing, flying around and doing what they can to make this team better.”
The season has thrown a lot of twists and turns at the Tribe and players have been asked to step up in positions they didn’t expect to be in at the start of the year.
Most notably that’s been at quarterback, where junior Brogan Rackley and senior Jayce Wilder have filled in for starter Owen Bentea.
“I’m extremely proud of the way they’ve stepped into that role. They’ve taken on the leadership role that comes with it and I’m proud of the way they’ve approached the game,” Heuberger said.
With only a few returning starters, plus injuries and other adversities, Heuberger and his staff have been scrambling to find ways to kick the season in gear.
But all the while, an underlying importance on enjoying the journey has been there.
“We had an eight-man game with our varsity (on Tuesday). We let them play against themselves and we let the kids call the plays,” Heuberger said.
The exercise was beneficial on two fronts. It allowed the players to do something new, but also kept them working to understand the game better.
“They just need reps,” Heuberger said. “They need to play the game. And so a lot of the mistakes and things like that, that’s what we’re trying to clean up. Alignment issues, knowing the why of what they’re doing. Those are all points of emphasis for us this week.”
As Roseburg (0-3, 0-2 Special District 1) continues to work through its schedule, there’s no overlooking the fact that the next opponent is a significant challenge.
Sheldon (4-0, 2-0) is the top team in this week’s OSAA Class 6A coaches poll. The Irish garnered 12 of the 16 first-place votes.
“They’re just not making mistakes. They’re firing on all cylinders. You get three Division I transfers to an already talented group. Mix that with good coaching and Sheldon’s looking every bit the part (of a title contender),” Heuberger said.
The Irish are the top-scoring offense in 6A and have given up the fourth fewest points so far this season. Needless to say, they’ll be giving more than just Roseburg troubles this year.
Sheldon sits tied atop the Special District 1 standings along with South Medford (4-0, 2-0) and North Medford (2-2, 2-0).
The Panthers are also undefeated on the year and will host Sprague Friday.
North Medford is undefeated through two weeks of league play. The Black Tornadoes visit Mel Ingram Field and the Grants Pass Cavemen.
North Salem and South Salem both suffered their first conference losses last week and will try to rebound against winless teams. The Vikings visit McNary, while the Saxons travel to West Salem.
