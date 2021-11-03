The Roseburg High School football team has consistently risen to meet every challenge this season and for the most part, it’s made it through successfully.
With just one blemish on their record, the Indians face a new challenge that hasn’t been seen over the past seven seasons — it’s playoff time.
Roseburg (8-1) will host the Tigard Tigers (3-6) at 7 p.m. Friday in the first home state playoff game for the Tribe since 2011.
As the temperatures drop in the month of November, the intensity heats up.
“We’ve played really well throughout the regular season and put up big numbers, so we’re expected to come in playing really well,” Roseburg senior defensive back Carson Dunn said. “It puts a little bit of pressure on us when we step on the field and know what we can do. As long as we play to our intensity and we do our jobs everything should go all right.”
Roseburg finished second in the SWC after suffering the only loss of the season in a 49-47 defeat against eventual league champ Sheldon. The game went down to the final play and Dunn says that experience will help prepare the Indians for the postseason.
“It showed us what the playoff mentality will be like and how hard those games are going to be,” Dunn said.
Roseburg ranks among the best offenses and defenses in Class 6A this year. The Tribe averages the fourth most points per game (41.6) and allows the sixth-fewest points per game (15.0).
The offense has relied on the ground game to get things rolling with an average of nearly 298 yards per game. Quarterback Colton Marsters has rushed for over 1,200 yards and 17 touchdowns to lead the way, while running back Cayden Eckel isn’t far behind with 999 yards and 13 scores.
Marsters can also get the job done with his arm. The senior has passed for 1,025 yards with 11 scores and only five interceptions. His leading targets have been Landyn Dupper (21 catches, 409 yards, five TDs) and Logan Klopfenstein (25, 332 yards, four).
Third-year Tigard head coach John Kemper credits Roseburg’s linemen for leading the way to the team’s success.
“We got our work cut out for us up front and then there’s obviously guys in the skill positions on both sides that can make plays. So, it’s going to be a fun challenge. Obviously, they have an 8-1 record for a reason. We have our work cut out for us, but we’re excited to be where we are,” Kemper said.
Roseburg’s defense has been stingy and has had a knack for takeaways. The Indians led the SWC in turnover margin, a trait that could come in handy against the Tigers, who have given the ball away 26 times.
“We’ve had an issue with holding on to the football and that has kind of been our achilles heel,” Kemper said.
While Roseburg will post a tough test for Tigard, it’s nothing new for a program that is playing in the state playoffs for a 24th consecutive season. The Tigers have faced a “gauntlet” of a schedule, according to Kemper and the OSAA power rankings.
Lake Oswego, West Linn and Tualatin split the Three Rivers League title this season and finished first, second and third in the power rankings used to seed the 32 teams in the 6A playoffs.
All six teams in the conference qualified for the playoffs as either automatic bids or with an at-large berth.
Roseburg head coach Dave Heuberger was quick to point out that the Indians are not playing the Three Rivers League.
“We’re playing Tigard. We’re not playing the reputation of their conference,” he said.
“They look a little different than teams in our league schematically, offensively and defensively,” Heuberger said of the Tigers. “Obviously they fly around and are well-coached and have a lot of good athletes on the field.”
Quarterback Cameron Masters-Doble has thrown for 1,032 yards, with seven TDs and 15 interceptions. His top target has been 6-foot-3 junior AJ Perez, who has 24 catches for 378 yards and one score.
Kemper says Tigard is a “run first” offense and has been paced by junior Konner Grant. The 5-11, 180-pounder has carried for 802 yards and 10 touchdowns.
It’s been nine years since Roseburg last won a playoff game and the Indians will tackle that challenge head on Friday night. And while success on the field is important, there’s more to it than just winning for Heuberger.
“As a program, I think we’re just thankful to get another week to hang out together. You see the way the boys interact before and after and at practice and I know they’ve been a fun group to coach, so selfishly we’d like to keep this going as long as we can,” Heuberger said.
Roseburg High School is encouraging the community to show their support by wearing orange on Friday.
Reserved tickets can be purchased Thursday at the main office at RHS from noon to 6:30 p.m. Ticket sales will take place at the athletic ticket office window by the gym starting at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Broadcast coverage of the game will be provided by The Score 92.3 FM/1490 AM or watch a live video feed online at 541radio.com.
In other first-round playoff contests for Southwest Conference teams on Friday, Sheldon hosts Roosevelt, South Medford visits Summit and North Medford travels to McNary.
