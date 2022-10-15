SALEM — In a season that hasn’t gone to expectations, it’s almost fitting that the Roseburg High School football team played its homecoming game at South Salem High School in near 90-degree heat on an October Saturday afternoon.
Roseburg (0-6, 0-5 Special District 1) had its most effective game offensively, but the air raid attack of the eight-ranked South Salem Saxons proved to be too much in a 51-13 loss.
The game was moved from Roseburg to South Salem due to poor air quality on both Friday night and Saturday morning.
With less travel time, South Salem (6-1, 4-1 SD1) struck quickly after forcing Roseburg into a three-and-out on its first possession. Senior quarterback Daschel Smith connected with Jaxon Watson for a 43-yard score, the first of six passing touchdowns for Smith.
Roseburg mounted a response midway through the first period thanks to a heads-up defensive play by Landon Hodges. The junior snatched a tipped ball for his first interception and returned it to the South Salem 3-yard line.
The Indians found the end zone on the next play. Cayden Eckel rushed over the right side through a wide open lane to make it 8-7 with 6:45 left to go in the opening quarter.
But it was the arm of Smith and the speed of the Saxons that took over from there.
The senior signal-caller recorded touchdown passes of 74, 9 and 14 yards to give South Salem a 30-7 lead going into the halftime break. He added scoring passes of 65 and 9 yards in the second half as the Saxons pulled away for the victory.
Smith completed 19 of 32 passes for 319 yards and six TDs with one interception.
Roseburg’s counterpart, Jayce Wilder, had his best game behind center. The senior was 10 of 16 passing for 85 yards.
The passing attack by RHS produced 166 yards, led by senior Jordan White, who had five catches for 51 yards.
Junior Nick Parish added a 25-yard rushing TD for Roseburg at the start of the fourth quarter.
Roseburg will be back on the road again next Friday night. The Indians visit Spiegelberg Stadium for a conference game with South Medford. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Roseburg;7;0;0;6;—;13
S. Salem;16;14;14;7;—;51
First Quarter
SS — Watson 43 pass from Smith (Geer pass from Mendez)
R — Eckel 3 run (Michael kick)
SS — Wusstig 74 pass from Smith (Mendez run)
Second Quarter
SS — Tinitali III 9 pass from Smith (Mueller kick)
SS — Wusstig 14 pass from Smith (Mueller kick)
Third Quarter
SS — Tinitali III 65 pass from Smith (Mueller kick)
SS — Wusstig 9 pass from Smith (Mueller kick)
Fourth Quarter
R — Parish 28 run (run failed)
SS — James 60 run (Temkin kick)
Joey Keeran is the sports director for KSKR The Score.
