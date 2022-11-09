The recipe for a successful sports season usually includes a little bit of luck.
That might help explain a winless season for the Roseburg High School football team this fall. Whether it was injuries or Mother Nature, the Indians really couldn’t catch a break.
After a winning season in 2021, the hope was Roseburg had turned a corner toward continued success under seventh-year head coach Dave Heuberger. Even with a smaller number of returning starters, there were expectations of a postseason run in Class 6A.
Looking back now, the 2022 season proved to be a frustrating and challenging journey that has left Heuberger looking for silver linings.
“That line between winning and losing in high school football is extremely thin and we were on the wrong side of that this year, for multiple reasons,” Heuberger said.
Roseburg (0-8, 0-7 Special District 1) saw upwards of 14 starters lose significant playing time due to injuries this fall.
“In 6A football, there’s not a team in the state that can lose that many (starters)” and still be successful, Heuberger said. “They might be able to weather it a little bit better, but we’re not in that position.”
The injured list got so extensive that Heuberger and his staff usually had to wait until Monday’s practice to start game planning for that week’s opponent because they weren’t sure who was available to play.
Included in the significant injuries was senior lineman Tiger Black, who was the conference’s defensive player of the year as a junior and an all-state selection, but missed his final five games in a Roseburg uniform.
Roseburg also saw its top two options at quarterback — sophomore Owen Bentea and junior Camden Hartsell — go down with season-ending injuries early in the year.
That’s where the unraveling seemed to begin. In Week 2 at home against Nelson — a top 10 team at the end of the season — Roseburg was trailing 14-12 at halftime. The Indians had compiled nearly 200 yards of offense and were going toe-to-toe with the playoff-bound Hawks.
“When healthy, that’s kind of where we were at. When not healthy, we had no business playing against those top 10-15 teams,” Heuberger said.
Bentea went down with an injury just before halftime and the game was canceled before the second half kickoff due to poor air quality. The season went off the rails from there.
“It allows you to look for a lot of positives when you’re not winning,” Heuberger said.
One of those positives is the number of young players that got an opportunity to see what Friday nights are like in 6A football.
Roseburg will have upwards of 18 players who served as starters or saw significant playing time this year eligible to return next season.
Cayden Eckel will headline the group as Roseburg’s leading rusher (402 yards, three touchdowns). The junior was an all-conference selection for a second time this season, earning second-team honors.
Joining him next year will be a half dozen or more sophomores that made an impact this year. Heuberger says those young guys had no fear about tackling a challenging situation. “They got in there and they were excited to play football on Friday nights.”
The group gained valuable experience from the challenging season.
Roseburg faced one of, if not the most, difficult schedules of any 6A program. Every single Roseburg opponent qualified for the playoffs, with seven finishing in the Top 15 of the OSAA rankings and four teams winning in the first round.
The Indians also spent most of the season on the road, due to poor air quality in the Umpqua Basin from nearby wildfires. Roseburg officially only played two games at home on Finlay Field.
Heuberger hopes the difficult season will help the entire program — himself included — realize what needs to be done to get back to the heights of the 2021 season.
Football is a year-round sport at the 6A level, Heuberger says.
“Everybody thinks football is important in the fall on Friday nights,” he said. But the coach wants the players to realize there’s work that can be done during the winter, spring and summer to prepare for next year.
Roseburg graduates nine seniors from this year’s roster, including three-year starters Black, James Coleman and Kyler Mills. Coleman and Mills both earned second team all-conference honors this season as defensive and offensive linemen, respectively.
While the graduating class didn’t get the season they hoped for, Heuberger thinks it was still a meaningful experience.
“For them it’s being part of a group. Part of a team,” said Heuberger, who added there’s more to playing football than just winning games.
A winless season teaches how to deal with adversity and be a leader when times get tough, the coach said.
“Obviously those guys are a bridge from the season before to the season after,” Heuberger said of the seniors.
