There’s a meme on the Internet, expectation vs. reality. On one side is a perfectly made birthday cake, while on the other side is a clump of something that looks like a third grade science project.
Dave Heuberger, head coach of the Roseburg High football team, says his expectations going into last Friday’s season opener were for his team to play fast and not worry about making mistakes.
He believes the reality met his expectations.
“That was our number one goal, was to get out there and play fast and enjoy being back underneath the lights,” Heuberger said. “I think they did that and I think they represented the program well on Friday night.”
Roseburg (0-1) started its shortened winter/spring season with a 28-14 loss to the South Medford Panthers last week. The Indians will host Grants Pass (1-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Tribe scored twice on defense last week against the Panthers. Junior Carson Dunn recovered a South Medford fumble in the end zone to give Roseburg an 8-0 lead and junior Garrett Shulz returned an interception 40 yards for a score in the fourth quarter that gave the Indians a 14-8 lead at the time.
The Panthers turned things around in the fourth quarter, capitalizing on Roseburg turnovers to score 20 points in the final four minutes.
“You learn a lot after that first game, once you get it out there and get it on film and you go up against an opponent,” Heuberger said. “(We’ll) just be sitting back this week and looking at different ways that we can put our kids in better spots and kind of fix the things and focus on ourselves and try to improve off of what we did last week.”
Getting their offense to operate more consistently will be one of this week’s objectives. Roseburg managed just 95 yards of total offense against South Medford, but Heuberger says that was somewhat to be expected.
“I thought our offense did some things at times, (we) just weren’t consistent. And that’s what offenses are going to look like around the state right now. You look at the scores, you’re not seeing huge scores. Offenses are going to be a work in progress.”
The Indians used two quarterbacks in week one, junior Dominic Tatone and sophomore Evan Corbin. It was part of the game plan, but it wasn’t utilized the way it was intended.
Heuberger says the plan was to rotate the two signal-callers throughout the game, but the coaching staff got caught up in the “heat of the battle” and didn’t get Corbin his first look until the second half.
Roseburg will give both quarterbacks time behind center again this week against Grants Pass.
“Obviously they both have different strengths and we’ll continue to work with them,” Heuberger said.
The Cavemen travel to Finlay Field on Friday with two hard-fought games already behind them.
“I’m impressed by them,” Heuberger said. “They fly around. Up front they’re big and physical. They’ve played two physical games and went toe-to-toe with both of them.”
Grants Pass suffered a 27-20 loss to North Medford to open the season and edged Crater 21-13 on the road last week.
Behind their big front, the Cavemen have been led by running back Jayden Brown, who has nearly 250 rushing yards and a pair of scores through two games. Senior quarterback Hunter Gonzalez threw two touchdowns last week against the Comets.
This will be the 100th meeting in the series between Roseburg and Grants Pass. The Cavemen have won seven straight against the Indians and hold a 48-44-7 lead.
The contest can be watched streaming live on nrtoday.com or listen on sports radio station The Score 92.3 FM/1490 AM.
