Experience. Hunger. Optimism.
Positivity is brewing within the Roseburg High School football program as it heads into the fall 2021 season with a wealth of returning talent that took some lumps last school year.
The Indians fought their way through the truncated 2021 winter/spring season with only two seniors on the roster and very little varsity experience. RHS went 1-4, with the only win coming against Class 5A Springfield, but that bumpy road has led to greater expectations this fall.
“We’re ready, we’re hungry and know what it’s all about,” senior Logan Klopfenstein said. “We lost a lot last year and losing sucks. We’re ready to win some games.”
This might just be the year when the pieces all fall into place for Roseburg.
“We have speed where we need some speed and we’re the best up front that we’ve been,” sixth-year coach Dave Heuberger said. “We’re excited about (the season) and we’re very optimistic about where we fall in (our) league.”
Heuberger says last season was a learning year for not only the players, but also the coaches. With so many juniors and sophomores getting their first taste of 6A varsity football, there were a lot of unknown qualities on the roster.
“We’re very familiar with the kids and what they can and can’t do,” Heuberger said. “I think we’re being smarter about what we’re installing based off of what we know about the kids.”
Heuberger and his staff will try to write a game plan that ignites an offense that sputtered much of last season. The Indians managed just one offensive touchdown through their first four games, before exploding for six scores in the finale against Springfield.
“(On) offense, I think we should be able to move the ball better,” senior Dawson Gillespie said. “This year I feel like we already understand most of the plays and I feel like we’re ahead of what we have been in years past.”
Gillespie was part of a solid group that had over 500 yards last season. Also included is senior Landyn Dupper, who was a second-team all-league selection as a junior.
“With his speed and his ability to stretch a defense, we need to get (Dupper) more touches and we need to get more creative on how we get him those touches,” Heuberger said.
The Indians might also get creative behind center, where seniors Dominic Tatone and Colton Marsters have been splitting reps during fall camp. Marsters moved to quarterback from wide receiver over the summer, while Tatone split time at the position last season.
The duo may split time behind center, but it’s unlikely either will spend much time on the sideline. When not taking snaps they might be found running routes or taking handoffs.
On the line, Heuberger says the rotation might go seven-eight players deep, anchored by returning starters Silas Kincaid, Hunter Snyder and Tiger Black.
Defensively, Roseburg surrendered an average of 30 points a game, but had a takeaway in all five contests last season.
Black, a junior, will also help anchor the defensive line after receiving first-team all-league honors as a sophomore. Heuberger says that even more linemen will be asked to tackle responsibilities on both sides of the ball after getting comfortable playing just one way last year.
Gillespie, an honorable mention linebacker last season, returns on the outside, but Roseburg has some holes to fill at inside linebacker. The team lost Alric Kaul to graduation and Garrett Schulze chose not to play his senior season.
Klopfenstein received honorable mention honors in the secondary last season and will be joined by a number of returning starters, who will try to help hold in check an always tough Southwest Conference schedule.
“No matter how much we were losing (last season) or things weren’t going the way we wanted it to go, we always were relentless and I think that’s what the program is all about now,” Klopfenstein said.
Outside of conference play, Heuberger feels that Roseburg athletic director Russ Bolin has constructed a challenging, but competitive nonconference schedule.
“Those are games that when the ADs sat down and tried pairing up schools to create competitive games, those are the teams we should be competitive with and play some sound football against,” Heuberger said.
Roseburg began the season on Sept. 4 with a 23-7 win over Summit in Cottage Grove and then hits the road for back-to-back games. The Indians head to Bend to face Mountain View on Sept. 10 and then travel north to Beaverton to take on Southridge on Sept. 17.
Roseburg hosts McMinnville on Sept. 24 before beginning SWC play at Grants Pass on Oct. 1.
