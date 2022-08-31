The Roseburg High School football team kicks off Week 1 of the season on the road against a new opponent.
The Indians head to Beaverton Friday to square off against the Mountainside Mavericks for the first time in the history of the two schools. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
Roseburg’s football history dates back to 1921. Mountainside goes all the way back to 2018.
But don’t let history fool you. While the Mavericks might be short on a storied past, the program isn’t lacking in success.
Head coach John Mannion is entering his fifth season at Mountainside and has a 20-18 record over his first four years. In those four seasons, the Mavericks have reached the playoffs twice (there were no OSAA playoffs in 2020) and they made a run to the quarterfinals in just their second season in existence (2019).
“John Mannion is one of the best coaches in the state of Oregon at any level,” said Roseburg coach Dave Heuberger, who has battled wits from the sideline against Mannion in the past when both coaches were at different schools.
Mannion has managed to quickly assemble a top-notch program, but in 2022 he will be tasked with finding new stars at key positions.
Mountainside’s proven commodities match much of what Roseburg expects to excel at this season. Which means the two teams could be going strength versus strength when they open the season.
The two squads are strong in the trenches, with numerous returning starters on both sides of the ball.
Behind those lines, though, are inexperienced quarterbacks, linebackers and defensive backs.
Mountainside graduated three-year starting quarterback Brian Mannion, son of John Mannion. The Mavericks also lost two running backs that were part of a committee in the backfield and first-team all-conference linebacker Bowen Stinson.
Even with some positions lacking in experience, coach Mannion has proven that he can lead a team through growing pains to success. And Heuberger expects a tough matchup from a team that doesn’t shy away from competition.
“For us to get Mountainside to want to play, that’s a good thing. They’re the type of program that’s not saying ‘how do I schedule a win?’ They’re going to play the big boys. So we’re excited to get that opportunity and that Mountainside agreed to play that game with us,” Heuberger said.
Week 1 of the season will start with Roseburg’s Southern Oregon rivals playing nonconference contests up and down the Interstate 5 corridor.
North Medford looks to pull off a major upset as West Linn, ranked second in the OSAAtoday coaches poll, visits Spiegelberg Stadium. No. 7 Sheldon hosts Glencoe, South Medford travels to Beaverton and Grants Pass heads south of the border to battle with Shasta High School in Redding, Calif.
Roseburg’s home opener is next week against Nelson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.