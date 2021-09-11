BEND — The defense was stifling and the offense was rolling as the Roseburg High School football team powered its way to a 37-7 nonconference win over the Mountain View Cougars on Friday night.
Sophomore running back Cayden Eckel rushed for four touchdowns in the first half, while Roseburg’s defense allowed the Cougars just one first down as the Indians built an insurmountable 37-0 lead in the first 24 minutes.
“It was a great team win,” Roseburg senior lineman Silas Kincaid said. “We followed our game plan and came out on top.”
Things started a bit shaky for the Indians. Quarterback Colton Marsters was stripped of the ball on a third down carry on Roseburg’s first possession. Mountain View (1-1) took over at Roseburg’s 33-yard line, but was stopped on a fourth down attempt.
The Tribe got the offense cruising on its next possession. Roseburg (2-0) drove 67 yards, capped off by a 3-yard touchdown run by Marsters to go up 7-0.
It turned into the Eckel show from there. The talented runner would find the end zone on Roseburg’s next four possessions.
Eckel scored on runs of 5, 44, 20 and 4 yards and compiled 122 yards on the ground in the first half.
“We’re excited about the way we played, and excited about getting back to work on Monday like we’ve always done and continue trying to get better,” Roseburg coach Dave Heuberger said.
The game had a running clock in the second half. The Cougars reached the end zone on the first play of the fourth quarter. Senior Jakoby Moss found junior Nick Hopper for a 12-yard score to avert the shutout.
Roseburg’s defense held Mountain View to just 106 yards of offense, while the Indians piled up 269 yards of offense. The Indians stacked the box to limit the effectiveness of Mountain View’s offense, especially running back Sayre Williamson, who ran for over 200 yards and four touchdowns in Week 1.
“Last week we watched the film and they were running the ball all around and so this week we focused on the run and it was a good game plan and we ended up stopping him,” Kincaid said.
Mountain View’s loss snapped an eight-game winning streak dating back to October 2019. Roseburg is 2-0 for the second time in three seasons.
Up next, the Roseburg Indians will travel to Beaverton to face the Southridge Skyhawks at 7 p.m. Friday.
Roseburg;14;23;0;0;—;37
Mountain View;0;0;0;0;—;7
First Quarter
R — Marsters 3 run (Jones kick)
R — Eckel 5 run (Jones kick)
Second Quarter
R — Eckel 44 run (Jones kick)
R — Safety, ball snapped out of the end zone
R — Eckel 20 run (Jones kick)
R — Eckel 4 run (Jones kick)
Fourth Quarter
S — Hooper 12 pass from Moss (Causey kick)
