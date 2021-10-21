Friday night’s Southwest Conference showdown between No. 10 Sheldon High School of Eugene and No. 8 Roseburg at Finlay Field will be the most meaningful football game that Roseburg High School has been a part of in a long time — and certainly during the Dave Heuberger era which dates back to 2016.
Undefeated Roseburg has an opportunity to go 8-0 for the first time since the 2001 season and capture its first conference championship since 2005, when it shared the Southern Oregon Conference crown with North Medford.
Roseburg is looking to end a 14-game losing streak against the one-loss Irish, who are coached by Josh Line.
Sheldon has dominated the SWC since it joined the conference in 2006. The Irish won Class 6A state championships in 2007 and ’09 under Marty Johnson and took home the championship trophy in 2012 with Lane Johnson in charge. Their other state crown came in 2002.
Friday’s game will be broadcast live on The Score (92.3 FM/1490 AM), with a video simulcast available at 541radio.com. Joey Keeran will call the action.
