It’s safe to say Sheldon has owned the Southwest Conference since joining the league after conference realignment in 2006.
The Irish have taken the crown in nine of the 14 seasons the league has been in existence and they’ll be aiming to add another when they visit Finlay Field for a showdown with the Roseburg Indians at 7 p.m. on Friday night
Standing in their way will be a resurgent Roseburg team that’s on the doorstep of its first conference title since 2005.
“I feel like we don’t really have anything to lose,” Roseburg linebacker Dawson Gillespie said. “We’re the underdogs. We came into the season and everyone thought we were last place in the league and now we have a chance to play Sheldon for the league title.”
Roseburg (7-0, 3-0 SWC) can claim the SWC title outright with a homecoming victory against the Irish on Friday. A win for Sheldon (6-1, 2-0 SWC) would mean no worse than a share of the title for the Irish, who face Grants Pass to wrap up conference play next week.
The Indians have surprised the state with their undefeated season, but they’re ready to prove their record is no fluke.
“We’ve played some good teams, but we haven’t played a powerhouse like Sheldon,” Gillespie said. “It’ll definitely be a good test.”
The series between the Indians and Irish has been a lopsided one since the turn of the century. Sheldon has reeled off 14 consecutive wins against Roseburg and the last time the Tribe earned a victory it came with some controversy.
On Sept. 14, 2001, Roseburg overcame a 14-0 deficit against Sheldon and had taken a 22-21 lead in the third quarter, but the game was called early as a massive lightning storm descended on Eugene.
Former Roseburg coach Thurman Bell said at the time the game was called he felt the seventh-ranked Indians were dominating No. 2 Sheldon.
The result of the game was initially in question, but Bell said he was later informed by the Oregon School Activities Association that the shortened contest counted as a Roseburg victory.
More than 20 years later, Roseburg looks to leave no question who the better team is on Friday night.
“It will definitely be a hard game for sure. I think it will take all of us and it’s not going to be a done by halftime type of game. It’s going to be a whole game and I think we’ll show the state we’re doing great,” senior receiver Hayden Horton said.
Roseburg, ranked No. 8 in the OSAA Class 6A coaches poll, and No. 10 Sheldon are among the top scoring offenses in 6A. The Indians average 37.7 points per game, while the Irish put up an average of 40.1.
A pair of dynamic quarterbacks have guided each team and are likely the front-runners for this year’s SWC Offensive Player of the Year.
Roseburg senior Colton Marsters has done more damage with his legs than his arm this season. The first-year quarterback has tallied 993 yards and 15 touchdowns on 88 carries, while completing 58% of his passes for 621 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions.
Sheldon quarterback Brock Thomas is also a dual-threat. The junior has thrown for 1,474 yards, 16 TDs and eight interceptions, while running for 981 yards and 15 scores.
“Their offense is pretty complex. But I feel like as long as we fly around and do our jobs we’ll be fine,” Gillespie said.
The Indians rank among the best in the state in scoring defense, surrendering just 12.3 points per game. Teams have been averaging just 224.9 yards against the Tribe and Roseburg has allowed only one opposing rusher to eclipse 100 yards in a game.
Sheldon is giving up 29.4 points per game this season. The Irish have seen success getting into the backfield, totaling nine sacks through seven games, and the defense has 10 takeaways (seven picks, three fumble recoveries).
Friday’s title bout will be broadcast live in Douglas County on sports radio station The Score 92.3 FM/1490 AM, with a video simulcast available at 541radio.com.
In other contests Friday night involving SWC teams, Grants Pass and North Medford square off at Spiegelberg Stadium in a battle of teams still seeking their first conference victories. Third place South Medford travels to Beaverton for a nonleague game against No. 9 Westview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.