The high school football season is off to an undefeated start for the Roseburg Indians, but that doesn’t mean things are perfect.
As the Tribe prepares for a 7 p.m. kickoff against Southridge (0-2, 0-1 Metro League) on Friday in Beaverton, coach Dave Heuberger says the team is continually working to improve and become more consistent on the field.
“Taking care of the football on the first drive would be an example of that,” Heuberger said.
Roseburg (2-0, 0-0 SWC) has turned the ball over on a fumble on the first drive of the game in the first two weeks of the season. Yet, the early stumbles haven’t derailed Roseburg as of yet.
The Indians are averaging 30 points a game so far this season. A drastic increase from the 2021 winter/spring season when Roseburg put up just 13.8 points a game.
Coming off a dominating 37-7 win over Mountain View last week in Bend, Roseburg’s players are feeling confident, but Heuberger warns that there are still plenty of challenges ahead as Southwest Conference play is only a few weeks away.
Heuberger says the coaching staff is “trying to create some depth as we’re going through our practices this week.”
“Obviously, knowing that while we’re 2-0 there’s still horses in the Southwest Conference that we got to see,” Heuberger said.
The sixth-year coach says the Indians need to continue to get better, “so that when we get into conference play we’re able to play some football.”
If Roseburg can keep up the pace from the first two weeks, it’ll be a difficult win for everyone on the Indians’ schedule.
The offense is averaging 326 yards per game, 219 yards on the ground and 107 yards through the air. Sophomore running back Cayden Eckel has been a rising star, with six touchdowns and 271 rushing yards (7.3 yards per carry) through the first two weeks.
Equally impressive has been Roseburg’s defense, which has allowed just one offensive touchdown this year. The defensive line has been smothering, recording five sacks and six tackles for loss.
Opponents are averaging just 155 yards a game against the RHS defenders.
This Friday, Roseburg will make its first-ever trip to Southridge High School for football. The Indians and Skyhawks have met only once previously, a 20-14 overtime victory for Southridge in the first round of the 2006 state playoffs at Finlay Field.
The 2021 version of the Southridge football team brings back some experience at the skill positions, but is young up front. Heuberger says the inexperience hasn’t shown up on tape.
“Up front they’re large and can move, that’s one of the first things that stuck out,” Heuberger said.
Southridge had its first game of the season canceled due to a COVID pause for the Thurston Colts. That meant a last-second schedule change and a showdown with Class 5A Pendleton.
Southridge scored late in the fourth quarter, but failed on a two-point conversion and was upset by the Buckaroos, 27-26.
Last week, Southridge played its first league game and was outmatched by No. 5 Sunset, 45-7.
Friday’s game between Roseburg and Southridge will be broadcast by The Score 92.3 FM/1490 AM or watch a live video stream at 541radio.com.
