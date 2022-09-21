It hasn’t been the start of the season the Roseburg High School football team was hoping for, but coach Dave Heuberger and his team are looking to take another step forward as Week 4 kicks off on Friday.
“We want to play better. The reality is, when you’ve got some guys that you’re breaking in at this point in the season, we’ve got our work cut out for us,” Heuberger said. “But the kids are out here working hard and are up to the task.”
Roseburg (0-2, 0-1 Special District 1) will head to Salem for a second consecutive week, as the Indians visit the Sprague Olympians (1-2, 0-1) for a league contest Friday at 7:15 p.m.
Both teams are coming off of shutout losses to begin conference play last week and will try to turn things around before the midway point of the schedule.
“They’re very fundamental across the board,” Heuberger said about the Olympians. “I think they’re still trying to find their identity a little bit, but I don’t feel sorry for them. We’re trying to find our identity, too.”
Roseburg started the season with a heavy presence of underclassmen in the starting lineup. It was going to take time for those young pieces to adjust to the level of play in varsity football.
Tack on multiple quarterbacks making their varsity debut through two official games and it’s no wonder the Indians have struggled to find a groove.
“A false start. Getting used to a different quarterback’s cadence. They’re just little things and they just eat at you, Heuberger said. “Each week we knock some more out, so we’re hoping that it should be looking better each week.”
The Tribe has been held without a point in its two official games. Roseburg had scored 12 points against Nelson in Week 2, but the contest was canceled at halftime due to poor air quality and was scratched from the record books.
Heuberger says the coaches are working to move some players around to get them in positions to be more successful.
Sprague has been in a similar position, with new starters at many offensive skill positions.
The Olympians were held scoreless in a 41-0 loss to No. 1 Sheldon in Eugene last week, but showed the ability to light up the scoreboard in a 56-14 victory over Beaverton in Week 2.
Other Special District 1 matchups scheduled for Friday include Sheldon at McNary, North Medford hosts North Salem, South Medford travels to South Salem and West Salem visits Grants Pass.
