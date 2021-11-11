It’s not often you get repeat matchups in a high school football season and when you do, it’s typically because both teams are playing well.
That will be the case when Roseburg visits Summit High School in Bend at 7 p.m. Friday for a second-round matchup in the Class 6A playoffs.
“Normally it means that you both have done something right that you get to play each other again,” Roseburg coach Dave Heuberger said. “I guess a lot of people could look at that as a negative for one side or the other, but anytime you get to play the same team twice in a season it means you’re both playing some pretty good football.”
Roseburg (9-1) and Summit (8-2) are both coming off of double-digit victories in the first round last week.
The Indians eliminated Tigard (3-7) from the postseason with a 42-17 triumph last Friday at Finlay Field.
Logan Klopfenstein scored three touchdowns to lead the Roseburg offense and the defense kept Tigard out of the end zone with three interceptions, including a 22-yard pick-six by senior linebacker Braden Steinacher.
“That was a really rewarding win. Just a great feeling and a lot of fun,” Roseburg senior receiver/quarterback Dominic Tatone said.
Summit got just enough offense and continued playing stout defense in a 21-0 win over South Medford in the first round.
The Storm returned a blocked punt for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to go up by three scores against the Panthers. The shutout was the second of the season for Summit’s defense.
“They’ve given everybody challenges. We expect them to be sound on defense and fly around and do good things and create some problems for us,” Heuberger said.
Roseburg’s defense has frustrated plenty of offenses, too, and Friday’s game could turn into a defensive affair.
Roseburg gives up just 15.2 points a game, while Summit is second in the state at 9.2.
In the first meeting between the schools this season, Roseburg didn’t allow an offensive touchdown to Summit in a 23-7 win.
Yet, no matter how things played out in the first meeting to begin the fall, Heuberger doesn’t think either side will take much from the matchup because so much has changed.
“That was a long time ago. There was a bunch of smoke in the air. It was at Cottage Grove. Both teams had a hectic day traveling, figuring out where that game was going to be at,” Heuberger said. “A lot of the personnel is the same, but the schemes have been tweaked.”
Roseburg outgained Summit in total yardage (381-204) the first time around. The Storm scored a defensive touchdown to open the game, but Roseburg scored two touchdowns and a safety to lead 16-7 at the break.
Sophomore Cayden Eckel found the end zone in the fourth quarter to seal the victory for the Tribe.
After the season-opening loss, Summit reeled off four consecutive wins before losing again to Mountain Valley Conference champion West Salem.
The Storm finished the season on a three-game winning streak and stretched it to four with the first round win over South Medford.
Even though over two months have passed since Roseburg’s victory against Summit, senior wide receiver/defensive back Landyn Dupper feels the win gives Roseburg confidence heading into the playoff rematch.
“We beat them already. So we just got to do what we did, but even better,” said Dupper.
Radio broadcast coverage of the game will be carried on Douglas County sports talk channel The Score 92.3 FM/1490 AM. There will be no live video simulcast from The Score due to OSAA regulations. Fans can listen to the game streaming on 541radio.com.
The playoff contest will be one of two in the 6A bracket still involving a Southwest Conference team. Roseburg and Sheldon are the only SWC teams remaining after the first round.
The Irish host Lakeridge Friday in Eugene.
