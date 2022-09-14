The Roseburg High School football team has had an interesting path to the start of league play this season.
A 35-0 loss in Week 1 saw the Indians break in a number of young, new players with a long road trip to Mountainside High School in Beaverton. The team showed improvements in Week 2 at home against Nelson, but was unable to see the finished product as the game was cut short at halftime due to poor air quality.
Now it’s Week 3 and it’s time to begin league play, which features a slate of new teams as the Southwest Conference combines with the Central Valley Conference for football this season.
“We played two quality teams (during the nonconference schedule),” Roseburg coach Dave Heuberger said. He added that he saw “a good amount of improvement” as the team tuned things up for the start of conference play.
Roseburg (0-1) travels to Salem Friday to face the undefeated North Salem Vikings (2-0), one of five new teams in the Indians’ conference this year. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The trip to the capitol city will be the first of two for RHS, as the Tribe will also face Sprague next week in a league contest. South Salem, McNary and West Salem are also in the new Special District 1, along with the five teams from the Southwest Conference.
“I think it’s going to be a positive for not only the southern Oregon schools, but also for the Central Valley Conference,” Heuberger said. “The Salem schools are a great addition to our league schedule. The programs have great coaching and are run with class.”
The conference has definitely added some talent.
In the most recent OSAAtoday 6A coaches poll, Sheldon was ranked No. 1, while South Salem and North Salem received votes. Those three teams are all undefeated in addition to Grants Pass and South Medford.
The result of such strong teams is better rankings in the OSAA RPI, which is used to determine playoff seeding.
Six teams are currently ranked in the top 25, including Roseburg at No. 22.
“Sheldon looks to continue to have high success this fall, led by senior quarterback Brock Thomas,” Heuberger said.
“A majority of teams in our league have senior QBs, which leads to solid play,” added Heuberger, who has had to break in young, new signal-callers this season.
The Indians started the season with sophomore Owen Bentea behind center, but a knee injury last week will keep him out to begin league play. Junior Brogan Rackley will make his debut at the position against the Vikings.
While there may be experience at quarterback for much of the league, there’s still plenty of uncertainty.
North Salem coach Jeff Flood has been with the Vikings for 15 years and thinks he has a quality team, but is unsure how they’ll stack up in Special District 1.
“I really don’t know, honestly. You always hope for success, but there’s no way you can look beyond a (team like) Roseburg,” said Flood, who adds that his focus is week-to-week.
“It doesn’t really matter what our Week 7 opponent is going to bring or if we’re better than three or four of the teams. I don’t know at this point.”
North Salem might have the biggest adjustment among the league. The Vikings are not only joining a new conference, but are also moving to Class 6A from 5A, where the Vikings finished 7-4 last year and reached the quarterfinals before losing to eventual champion Silverton.
The SD1 schedule starts Friday with crossover games between the Salem schools and the southern Oregon programs.
Sprague heads to Sheldon to face the top-ranked Irish, North Medford goes to West Salem and McNary visits Spiegelberg Stadium to square off with South Medford.
Grants Pass travels to South Salem for a Saturday afternoon kickoff.
