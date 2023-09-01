Roseburg quarterback Owen Bentea (12) gets lifted in celebration by teammate Dylan Bradfield (65) after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter during a nonconference game against Beaverton Friday night at Finlay Field in Roseburg. The Indians won, 50-18.
Roseburg's Cayden Eckel (22) runs for a first down against Beaverton during their nonconference game Friday night at Finlay Field in Roseburg. Eckel finished with 130 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the Indians' 50-18 victory.
Roseburg's Maveryck Akers (26) runs through a tackle by Beaverton's Dylan Theriot during their nonconference game Friday night at Finlay Field in Roseburg.
The Roseburg High School football team takes the field for the season opener Friday night at Finlay Field in Roseburg.
The Roseburg High School football team opened the 2023 season with a dominating performance against Beaverton on Friday night at Finlay Field.
Owen Bentea passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, and Cayden Eckel rushed for 130 yards and two scores as the Indians rolled to a 50-18 nonconference victory.
Eckel ran for 109 yards in the first half, helping Roseburg to a 29-12 advantage. Bentea completed 16 of 31 passes for 144 yards and added 41 yards rushing on four carries, and Kaden Austin made eight receptions for 82 yards and had a 13-yard TD run.
Maveryck Akers contributed 99 yards rushing, including a 10-yard scoring run in the third period. The Roseburg defense recovered two fumbles and made one interception.
Oliver Luebkert scored a pair of touchdowns for the Beavers, returning a kickoff 95 yards in the first quarter and catching an 11-yard pass in the second period.
This story will be updated.
Beaverton;6;6;0;6;—;18
Roseburg;15;14;21;0;—;50
First Quarter
R — Hodges 14 pass from Bentea (kick failed)
R — Eckel 13 run (Michael kick)
B — Luebkert 95 kickoff return (kick failed)
R — Safety, bad snap, punter tosses ball out of end zone
Second Quarter
R — Bentea 6 run (Michael kick)
R — Rackley 5 pass from Bentea (Michael kick)
B — Luebkert 11 pass from York (pass failed)
Third Quarter
R — Eckel 9 run (Michael kick)
R — Akers 10 run (Michael kick)
R — Austin 13 run (Michael kick)
Fourth Quarter
B — Braden 31 pass from York (pass failed)
