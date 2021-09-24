Senior quarterback Colton Marsters ran for 192 yards and two touchdowns and passed for two scores, and the Roseburg High School football team routed McMinnville 41-0 on Friday night in a nonconference game at Finlay Field.
The Indians (4-0) are off to their best start since 2013, when they won their first five games to open the season.
Sophomore Cayden Eckel also had a 100-yard rushing game for Roseburg, finishing with 122 yards and one touchdown.
Hayden Horton opened the scoring for the Tribe, catching a 39-yard pass from Landyn Dupper with 3:48 remaining in the first quarter. Marsters connected with Logan Klopfenstein on a 34-yard TD with 1:27 left in the period.
Roseburg took a 21-0 advantage when Dominic Tatone scored on a 7-yard pass from Marsters with 9:20 to go in the second quarter. Marsters capped the first half scoring with a 19-yard run with 2:43 left.
Marsters showed his breakaway speed, racing 79 yards down the right sideline for a touchdown with 2:23 remaining in the third. A running clock was used for the remainder of the contest.
This story will be updated.
McMinnville;0;0;0;0;—;0
Roseburg;14;14;13;0;—;41
First Quarter
R — Horton 39 pass from Dupper (Bartlett kick)
R — Klopfenstein 34 pass from Marsters (Bartlett kick)
Second Quarter
R — Tatone 7 pass from Marsters (Bartlett kick)
R — Marsters 19 run (Bartlett kick)
Third Quarter
R — Eckel 4 run (kick blocked)
R — Marsters 79 run (Bartlett kick)
