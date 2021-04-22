Roseburg sophomore defensive lineman Tiger Black was selected to the Southern Oregon Conference Regional football all-league first team for the 2021 winter/spring season.
Roseburg junior Dawson Gillespie also made the first-team defense as a punter.
Roseburg junior wide receiver Landyn Dupper made the second-team offense. Receiving honorable mention on defense were junior Logan Klopfenstein at back and Gillespie at linebacker.
Running back Devin Bradd of North Medford was named the Offensive Player of the Year. Linebacker Dante Haven of Grants Pass received the Defensive Player of the Year award.
SOC Regional
Football All-League
Offensive Player of the Year — Devin Bradd, sr., North Medford.
Defensive Player of the Year — Dante Haven, sr., Grants Pass.
OFFENSE
First Team
CENTER — Mayson Ramirez, sr., South Medford. GUARDS — Jalen Steadmon, sr., South Medford; Charlie Campbell, sr., South Medford. TACKLES — Kai Perez, sr., Grants Pass; David Fuiava, soph., North Medford. RECEIVERS — Dawson Douglas, sr., Crater; Trevor Jaasko, sr., Crater; Bryce Dyer, jr., North Medford. RUNNING BACKS — Devin Bradd, sr., North Medford; Carson Joe, jr., South Medford; Jayden Brown, sr., Grants Pass. TIGHT END — Carson Cota, sr., South Medford. QUARTERBACK — Blake Easton, sr., Crater. KICKER — Jude Pannell, sr., South Medford.
Second Team
CENTER — Tharon Gail, North Medford. GUARDS — Jacob Johnson, North Medford; Andrew Prulhiere, Grants Pass. TACKLES — Gio Rios, South Medford; William Woitte, Crater. RECEIVERS — Devik Chiang, Grants Pass; Jett Hood, Grants Pass; Landyn Dupper, jr., Roseburg. RUNNING BACKS — David Brown, Eagle Point; Garrett Henderson, South Medford; Brycen Gutches, South Medford. TIGHT END — Dante Haven, Grants Pass. QUARTERBACK — Colby Neron, North Medford. KICKER — Miles Anderson, Grants Pass.
Honorable Mention
CENTERS — Wyatt Mooney, Grants Pass; Vincent Cottinni, Crater. GUARDS — Logan Vinyard, Grants Pass; Brett Rucker, North Medford. TACKLE — Cameron Davis, South Medford. RECEIVER — Andrew Walker, South Medford. TIGHT ENDS — Alex Pugliano, North Medford; Jaden Fliegel, Crater; Reagan Scheffler, Eagle Point. QUARTERBACKS — Hunter Gonzales, Grants Pass; Deacon Edgar, South Medford. KICKERS — Danny Cossette, North Medford; Blake Eaton, Crater; Jeremiah Cordle, Eagle Point.
DEFENSE
First Team
LINE — David Ruiz, sr., Grants Pass; Jayden Sandusky, sr., North Medford; Jimmy Jordahl, jr., Crater; Tiger Black, soph., Roseburg. LINEBACKERS — Dante Haven, sr., Grants Pass; Tanner Gaorian, sr., North Medford; Luke Pugliano, sr., North Medford; Joel Tecmire, sr., South Medford. BACKS — Jett Hood, sr., Grants Pass; Nolan Morris, sr., North Medford; Danny Cossette, sr., North Medford; Kaleb Barney, sr., South Medford. PUNTER — Dawson Gillespie, jr., Roseburg.
Second Team
LINE — Kai Perez, Grants Pass; Reagan Scheffler, Eagle Point; Brody Lewis, South Medford; Charlie Campbell, South Medford; Cameron Davis, South Medford. LINEBACKERS — Isiah Hill, Eagle Point; Caden Lasater, Crater; Angel Perez, Crater; Nick Varner, South Medford. BACKS — Kalem Gartin, South Medford; Lucas Meerten, Eagle Point; Payton Anhorn, Crater; Brady Eaton, Crater. PUNTER — Blake Eaton, Crater.
Honorable Mention
LINEBACKER — Dawson Gillespie, jr., Roseburg. BACKS — Noah Martinez, Grants Pass; Eriq Rodriguez, Crater; Logan Klopfenstein, jr., Roseburg.
