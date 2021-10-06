A lot has gone right for the Roseburg High School football team on its journey to a perfect start this season. The offense has been explosive and headline grabbing, but the defense has been controlling and destructive.
And the Indians will undoubtedly need to turn in another stellar defensive performance this week if they hope to keep their record clean with a win over rival North Medford in a Southwest Conference game at Finlay Field at 7 p.m. Friday.
Roseburg (5-0, 1-0 SWC) has turned in some eye-popping offensive numbers in the first five weeks, but the defense has been just as spectacular.
The Indians boast the No. 2 scoring defense in Class 6A, allowing just 8 points a game. It’s a far cry from the pandemic-shortened spring season and defensive coordinator Kyle Dever says it’s the team’s maturity and focus that has turned things around.
“All the extra little things the kids want to do on their own. You see the improvement of becoming older upperclassmen, putting the film time in, putting the extra reps in, doing the little bag punches before practice. All the little things is the improvement I see,” Dever said.
Senior linebacker/receiver Logan Klopfenstein says the extra work is paying dividends.
“Compared to last year, I think we have a ton of confidence. We know what we’re doing,” said Klopfenstein, who leads Roseburg’s defense in tackles. “We may not complete a pass or may miss a tackle, but we’re never down. We know we’re going to get the next one. I think it’s a mentality that has shaped both sides of the ball for us.”
The Indians have been relentless in their pursuit of defensive dominance. It’s uncommon to watch film and see a play end without a swarm of Roseburg jerseys around the opposing ball carrier.
The Tribe has consistently been in the backfield this season, recording seven sacks through five games and 22 tackles for loss.
Senior Braden Steinacher, in typical middle linebacker fashion, says the defensive unit has a simple, yet effective, mindset.
Friday, the Indians will be tested by a streaking North Medford (3-1, 0-0 SWC) squad. The Black Tornado has reeled off three consecutive wins after losing their season opener against No. 4 West Linn. Each of the three victories have come thanks to late game heroics.
Klopfenstein says Roseburg will need to be physical in the trenches and make an early statement in order to hold off a relentless North Medford team.
“You know, you pop someone in the mouth the first time, I don’t know if they’re going to want to come back the second time. I think that’s the mentality for the linebackers and the defensive line. We’ll just keep coming at you,” Klopfenstein said.
North quarterback Mason Warren has used his arm to guide a Black Tornado offense averaging 290.5 yards per game. The senior’s favorite targets are senior Bryce Dyer and sophomore AJ Pugliano, who have combined for 575 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.
First-year head coach Nathan Chin has brought more of a spread attack to North Medford after taking over for the retired Steven Turner.
“I don’t think they’re going to get too far from (what North Medford traditionally does),” said Dever, who had to game plan for Chin’s offense last year when he was the offensive coordinator at Crater. “He does like to spread it around, so I think we’re going to see him attack us in a lot of different ways.”
Roseburg hasn’t defeated North Medford since a 42-14 win in 2018 and has only two wins against the Black Tornado in the last eight seasons. The Indians are ready to make the rivalry more competitive again.
“We’re ecstatic,” Steinacher said. “This is amazing, finally having a winning season. We’re ready to go.”
Roseburg is the lone undefeated team left in the Southwest Conference, but is tied for first place with Sheldon. Both teams are 1-0 in SWC contests.
The Irish will face David Douglas in a nonleague game Friday night. South Medford and Grants Pass are both 0-1 in league games and will renew their rivalry at Spiegelberg Stadium in Medford this week.
