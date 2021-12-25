Roseburg’s Dave Heuberger shared the Coach of the Year honor with Dan Lever of Tualatin as the Class 6A football all-state teams were announced Thursday.
Roseburg junior lineman Tiger Black was a first-team selection on defense.
The all-state teams are determined by a vote of the state’s coaches, compiled by the SBLive Oregon staff, and published jointly by SBLive and The Oregonian/OregonLive.
Heuberger, in his sixth year as the Indians’ head coach, guided Roseburg to a 9-2 record and into the second round of the 6A playoffs. It marked the Tribe’s first playoff appearance under Heuberger.
Lever coached Tualatin (12-1) into the state championship game, where it lost 44-14 to Central Catholic.
Black anchored Roseburg’s defense, which allowed 17.2 points a game.
Roseburg players receiving honorable mention on offense were senior quarterback Colton Marsters, senior wide receiver Logan Klopfenstein and lineman Black.
Marsters delivered a huge offensive season in his only high school season at quarterback. He led Roseburg with 1,416 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns, and completed 90 of 163 passes for 1,310 yards and 15 TDs.
Klopfenstein was the Tribe’s leading receiver with 33 catches for 470 yards and seven TDs.
Senior running back Malik Ross of Tualatin was selected the Offensive Player of the Year, while senior linebacker Kaden Ludwick of Clackamas was named the Defensive Player of the Year.
Class 6A All-State
Football Teams
Offensive Player of the Year — Malik Ross, sr., Tualatin.
Defensive Player of the Year — Kaden Ludwick, sr., Clackamas
Co-Coaches of the Year — Dave Heuberger, Roseburg; Dan Lever, Tualatin.
OFFENSE
First Team
QUARTERBACK — Jack Layne, sr., Lake Oswego.
Running Backs — Gabe Olvera, sr., Lake Oswego; Malik Ross, sr., Tualatin.
Wide Receivers — Darrius Clemons, sr., Westview; Jordan King, sr., Central Catholic; Justius Lowe, sr., Lake Oswego.
TIGHT END — Riley Williams, jr., Central Catholic.
CENTER — Austin Leykam, sr., Lake Oswego.
LINEMEN — Garret Cappalonga, sr., Central Catholic; Kage Casey, sr., Clackamas; Lucas Edwards, sr., Tualatin; Sean Khouri, jr., Jesuit.
KICKER — Soren McKee, sr., Summit.
Second Team
QUARTERBACK — Cru Newman, soph., Central Catholic.
RUNNING BACKS — Jordan Fisher, jr., Westview; Jake Reichle, sr., Lakeridge; Michael Rincon, sr., Jesuit.
WIDE RECEIVERS — Cody Hall, sr., Sherwood; Mark Hamper, jr., West Linn; Cole Prusia, sr., Tualatin.
TIGHT END — Dylan Layne, sr., Lake Oswego.
CENTER — Roice Cleeland, jr., Jesuit.
LINEMEN — Charlie Freadman, sr., Tualatin; Gavin McGuire, sr., Lake Oswego; Jake Rams, sr., West Linn; Sylus Wallace, jr., Jesuit.
KICKER — Asher Wajskol, sr., Central Catholic.
Honorable Mention
Southwest Conference Only
QUARTERBACKS — Colton Marsters, sr., Roseburg; Brock Thomas, jr., Sheldon.
WIDE RECEIVERS — Bryce Dyer, sr., North Medford; Logan Klopfenstein, sr., Roseburg.
TIGHT ENDS — Luke Leighton, jr., Sheldon; AJ Pugliano, soph., North Medford.
LINEMEN — Tiger Black, jr., Roseburg; David Fuiava, jr., North Medford.
KICKER — Sam Poole, sr., Sheldon.
DEFENSE
First Team
LINEMEN — Tiger Black, jr., Roseburg; Logan Chastain, sr., Clackamas; Myale Jones, sr., Central Catholic; Gavin McGuire, sr., Lake Oswego; Nui Tovey, sr., Lakeridge.
LINEBACKERS — Earl Ingle, jr., West Linn; Kaden Ludwick, sr., Clackamas; Johnny Miller, sr., Jesuit; Zac Waible, sr., Lakeridge; Emar’rion Winston, sr., Central Catholic.
BACKS — Drew Bennett, sr., Westview; Dylan Layne, sr., Lake Oswego; Cole Prusia, sr., Tualatin; Jordan Tawa, sr., West Linn.
PUNTER — Soren McKee, sr., Summit.
Second Team
LINEMEN — Brandon Chin, sr., Tualatin; Spencer McKelligon, sr., Jesuit; Martin Trujillo, sr., West Salem; Max von Arx, sr., Grant.
LINEBACKERS — Jack Clemons, sr., Summit; Hudson Davis, jr., Newberg; Kellen Hale, sr., Tualatin; Jeremiah Matthews, sr., Jefferson.
BACKS — Zach Grisham, sr., Central Catholic; K.J. Johnson-Gibson, sr., Clackamas; Jordan King, sr., Central Catholic, sr.; Zachary Larson, sr., Lakeridge.
PUNTER — Charlie Evans, sr., Newberg.
Honorable Mention
Southwest Conference Only
LINEMAN — Josh Merriman, jr., Sheldon.
LINEBACKER — Luke Leighton, jr., Sheldon.
BACK — Keegan Line, sr., Sheldon.
