The Roseburg High School football season has produced two more wins this year.
After excelling on the gridiron in the fall, seniors Silas Kincaid and Logan Klopfenstein have committed to play football next school year for NCAA Division III George Fox University in Newberg.
The teammates celebrated their commitments on Monday in the Roseburg High School weight room with family, coaches and teammates in attendance.
“It was a surreal moment and it was something I’ll never forget,” Kincaid said after the ceremony.
Roseburg football has now seen three seniors sign to play college football next fall. Kincaid and Klopfenstein follow Landyn Dupper, who signed to play with NCAA D-II Western Oregon University last month.
“Anytime we have kids move on and want to continue playing, we hope that means they enjoyed it. We’re happy to see them enjoy the sport of football and we’re happy to watch them on the baseball field, football field and in the classroom. (Klopfenstein and Kincaid) are two guys that are going to represent Roseburg High School and Roseburg High School athletics very well,” Roseburg football coach Dave Heuberger said.
Playing at the next level wasn’t necessarily on the minds of Roseburg’s senior class, but after a 9-2 season and a run to the second round of the playoffs, opportunities started to arise.
“It’s what you think about as a little kid, but the older you get the harder and harder it gets,” said Kincaid. “Senior season, the start of the year, I was not planning on it, but then the opportunity came to me and I took it.”
Kincaid was a first-team All-Southwest Conference selection at offensive tackle and earned second-team honors on the defensive line. He helped open holes and pass protect for Roseburg’s offense, which averaged nearly 406 yards per game. He also helped Roseburg’s defense with 33 tackles, including two sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss.
He said the George Fox coaching staff plans to utilize him on the defensive line, most likely at an end position.
Klopfenstein received honorable mention all-state honors as a receiver and was a first-team All-Southwest Conference selection at receiver and linebacker. He led Roseburg with 33 catches for 470 yards and seven TDs. Klopfenstein also had three special teams touchdowns, led Roseburg in tackles, had an interception, a fumble recovery and a blocked punt.
He’ll start out on the offensive side of the ball and likely will play special teams. If needed, he could switch to a safety position on defense.
Continuing football is big for Klopfenstein, but academics weighed heavily in the decision as well. He plans to study pre-med and is considering a career as an anesthesiologist.
“When I took a recruiting visit there, they were very welcoming and I just liked what their program stood for,” Klopfenstein said.
George Fox plays in the Northwest Conference and last season finished runner-up to conference champion Linfield. The Bruins were 6-1 in conference play and 6-3 overall.
