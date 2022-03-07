The future was sitting in front of Landyn Dupper as he was seated at a table in the Roseburg High School weight room on Friday morning.
The senior was smiling at a stack of papers with his signature at the bottom. It was official, Dupper had signed with Western Oregon University to continue his football career.
"I've always wanted to play football if I had the chance," Dupper said. "I never really knew what I could do, but we started talking, I visited there and they liked me and it was a nice place. I'm excited to play football some more."
It was fitting that Dupper's commitment celebration took place in the RHS weight room, where he spent so much time and effort growing as a football player and multi-sport athlete. That growth is what caught the eyes of the coaching staff at WOU.
"The coaches saw a big improvement from my junior year and they're hoping to see more of that to come in the upcoming years," the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Dupper said.
His senior season saw Dupper excel all over the field. As a receiver, Dupper led Roseburg with 504 yards and seven touchdowns on 27 receptions.
Roseburg coach Dave Heuberger and his staff also utilized Dupper in the run game (eight carries, 45 yards), special teams (six kickoff returns, 21.0 average) and on defense as a cornerback (one interception).
Dupper received first-team All-Southwest Conference honors on defense and was an honorable mention selection at wide receiver.
"They were really excited about his speed," Heuberger said. "I'm excited to see his developement once they get a little bit more time in college to work with him. He'll be put in situations a little bit more, so I'm excited to see him develop. That coaching staff does a great job of developing players at the Division-II level."
Dupper said he'll be headed to the WOU campus in Monmouth over the summer to start preparing for the fall season with the Wolves.
Arne Ferguson is the head coach at Western Oregon, which finished 4-6 overall last season.
When he visited the college, Dupper said he liked the small-town atmosphere.
"I don't really like anything too crazy, so it's kind of calm up there. I can see myself doing well there," he said.
That's beneficial, as he expects he'll have little time to focus on anything other than football. Although, Dupper, a talented sprinter for the Roseburg track and field team, would also like to try and continue running in college as well.
Joey Keeran is the sports director for KSKR The Score.
