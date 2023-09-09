HAPPY VALLEY — The Roseburg Indians football team turned the ball over four times and mustered just 129 yards of offense in a non-conference loss to the Nelson Hawks on Friday night at Lendzioszek Field.
"We're a little bit inconsistent early in the season and Nelson has a little bit to do with that inconsistency. We had a little bit to do with that inconsistency. We struggled with some of their length up front, defensive line wise," Roseburg coach Dave Heuberger said.
One week after rushing for 323 yards, Roseburg (1-1) found very little room to maneuver against Nelson's front seven, which features four returning all-Mt. Hood Conference selections.
Sophomore Maveryck Akers led the ground attack with 29 of the 38 rushing yards. Tyler Reitmann scored Roseburg's lone touchdown with a 4-yard carry in the first quarter.
The game started with a defensive flare. Both offenses struggled to string together a drive.
Nelson (1-1) took a 7-0 lead midway through the opening period on a 7-yard pass play from junior quarterback Avirey Durdahl to senior transfer Andre Miller. The scoring drive needed seven plays to cover just 26 yards after the Hawks gained possession on a Roseburg fumble.
The Indians took advantage of a short field to tie the game in the closing minutes of the first quarter.
Nelson had to punt from its own end zone and Roseburg's return set them up at the Hawks' 34-yard line. A big pass play from Owen Bentea to Brody Robinson took the Indians to the 6-yard line and three plays later Reitmann crossed the goal line.
Roseburg's defense managed to keep the game close until the waning moments of the first half. The Tribe stopped Nelson three times before halftime on fourth down plays, but with little offensive production the RHS defense was on the field a lot.
"Defensively, we were excited about the first half of football. With guys flying around to the ball," Heuberger said.
The Hawks padded their lead with eight points in the final four minutes of the first half and took a 22-7 lead into the lockerroom.
Akers was tackled in his own end zone for a safety and Durdahl connected with Tyler Creswick on a fourth down play for a 5-yard score as the second quarter expired.
Durdahl had two more passing touchdowns in the second half and running back Eddy Keomany ran for two scores. The game finished with a running clock in the fourth quarter.
Durdahl ended the night with 217 yards on 24-of-36 passing. Keomany led the rushing attack with 83 yards on 15 carries.
Roseburg will return home for the start of conference play on Friday. The Indians host North Salem for the first of back-to-back home games.
Kickoff against the Vikings is set for 7 p.m.
Roseburg;7;0;0;0;—;7
Nelson;7;15;13;7;—;42
First Quarter
N — Miller 7 pass from Durdahl (Hoffman kick)
R — Reitmann 4 run (Michael kick)
Second Quarter
N — Keomany 3 run (Hoffman kick)
N — Safety
N — Creswick 5 pass from Durdahl (Kick failed)
Third Quarter
N — Keomany 11 run (Kick failed)
N — Creswick 25 pass from Durdahl (Hoffman kick)
Fourth Quarter
N — Lewis 14 pass from Durdahl (Hoffman kick)
