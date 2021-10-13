If you’re making a list of reasons to explain the exponential growth of the Roseburg offense this fall, it won’t take long to arrive on the improved play along the offensive line.
“They’re very calm the way they go about football, but they also have that switch. I think you guys get to see that switch on Friday nights,” Roseburg head coach Dave Heuberger said. “We’re happy about where they’re at.”
Roseburg (6-0, 2-0 SWC) has seen a remarkable improvement this season after struggling to put together games of more than 200 total yards during the shortened spring season last school year.
As the No. 7 Indians prepare to visit South Medford (1-5, 1-1) at Spiegelberg Stadium for a Southwest Conference game on Friday night, the Tribe is averaging over 38 points and 400 yards a game.
Senior quarterback Colton Marsters has been a spark plug for Roseburg’s offense, but says his job is “a lot” easier thanks to his “family” blocking up front for him.
Marsters is closing in on becoming the first 1,000-yard rusher in Heuberger’s six seasons at Roseburg High. He needs only 128 yards to hit the mark. Sophomore Cayden Eckel is also closing in on the century mark. The running back is averaging 121.5 yards per game for a total of 729 yards so far this season.
Paving the way for Roseburg’s elusive backfield duo is a six-man rotation of seniors Silas Kincaid and Haydon Snyder and juniors Kyler Mills, James Coleman, Daniel Thomas and Tiger Black.
The group averages about 250 pounds, which has been something lacking in the past for the Indians. While the increased size and strength is nice, offensive line coach Jason Baker says improved communication has been the biggest area of growth.
“The spring season, these guys were pretty inexperienced and they got pushed around a little bit. The best thing that I’m seeing is their commitment this summer to come in, get everything on the right page,” Baker said.
“They’re communicating well with each other and they showed up with a little bit of a nasty attitude this year, wanting to improve and wanting to dominate.”
The line is accomplishing that goal. Roseburg boasts two of the top three rushers in the SWC so far this season, with Marsters leading the way.
Coleman, the center, says the mission each week is simple. “We’re just kind of trying to provide holes for Colton (Marsters) and (Cayden) Eckel to run free.”
“Their highlights are our highlights,” Thomas said. “Colton Marsters breaking off a big run is going on the highlight reel for us.”
Thomas, a 6-foot-4, 275-pound tackle, says the O-Line keeps tabs on how well Roseburg’s runners are doing throughout the game and they take pride in celebrating when drives finish in the end zone.
Black, a tackle, says the group has a strong chemistry and Snyder agreed.
“When you’re all a close group of friends it makes it really easy to want to perform for them,” Snyder said.
Roseburg may have another chance to display its ground attack this week against the Panthers. South Medford has allowed an average of 243.5 rushing yards per game this season.
In last week’s 31-19 win over Grants Pass, the Panthers allowed G.P. running back Trevor Reeves to pile up 124 yards on 24 carries (5.0 yards per carry).
South Medford has faced a gauntlet of a schedule in the last month. The Panthers lost to No. 1 Lake Oswego 41-14 on Sept. 17. That defeat was followed by losses to No. 8 Lakeridge and No. 9 Sheldon.
Roseburg will be South’s fourth opponent in the last five games to be ranked in the top 10 of the OSAA coaches poll.
The Indians will be tested defensively by South’s spread attack, led by junior dual-threat quarterback Deacon Edgar. The signal-caller has passed for 1,036 yards, eight touchdowns and six interceptions, while also rushing for a team-leading 289 yards and four scores.
Edgar’s status is up in the air after suffering a back injury in the Panthers’ win over Grants Pass.
A win this week for Roseburg would mark the first time the Indians have started a season 7-0 since 2001, when the team went undefeated through the regular season before losing in the second round of the state playoffs.
A Roseburg victory would also keep its hopes of an outright league title alive. The Tribe hasn’t won a league title since 2005.
The contest is slated to kickoff at 7 p.m. Tune in for broadcast coverage starting at 6:45 p.m. on The Score 92.3 FM/1490 AM or watch the live video stream on 541radio.com.
In other games Friday involving SWC teams, North Medford (3-2, 0-1) tries to hand Sheldon (5-1, 1-0) its first conference loss of the season in Eugene and Grants Pass (1-5, 0-2) plays a nonleague game at Beaverton (2-4).
