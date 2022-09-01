ELKTON — With four seniors providing experience and leadership, the Elkton High School football team is entering the 2022 season with plenty of confidence and optimism.
Three of those seniors — Conner Anderson, Nathan Rausch and Christian Halstead — started on both sides of the line a year ago as juniors. They are co-captains this year.
The 2021 team, with just two seniors, finished 5-3 overall and tied for second in the six-man Special District 3 league.
“We want to do better than last year,” said Halstead, a wide receiver and defensive back. “We have more experience, more players this year.”
The Elks saw their season come to an end with a 27-19 loss to Jewell in a crossover game.
“We hope to have an overall winning season and to make it back to state,” said Rausch, a starter at running back and linebacker the last two years. “We did well last year and have a lot of new talent. A lot of us have gained a lot of weight and muscle.”
This will be Elkton’s fourth season of playing six-man football. Both head coach Jeremy Lockhart and assistant coach Phil Saladen are in their fourth year of coaching the team and feel much more confident in coaching the details and concepts of the six-man game. Lockhart played 11-man football in his youth, so there was a learning curve for him in adjusting to six-man.
The offensive set up for the six-man game is three players on the line and three in the backfield. The player that takes the hike can’t run past the line of scrimmage. All players are eligible to catch passes.
“We like to try to be balanced,” Lockhart said of running and passing plays. “We would prefer to be a power running team that can throw the ball as well.”
Lockhart described Rausch as “incredibly fast and elusive.” He added that first-year player, junior Sean Hazen, has shown the ability to be a power runner and that Anderson at quarterback “usually has a good touch on his passes.”
“We hope to surprise some people,” the coach said. “I would like us to be a no-excuse football team, to have accountability. We’ll stress to the kids that we’re going to make mistakes, the coaches too, but just own it and play better on the next play.”
Elkton will be tested early because its opener on Sept. 2 is against Powers, the defending league champion and the favorite again this year. The Elks will have the benefit of the game being played on their home field.
Elkton’s other home games will be against Days Creek, Riddle and McKenzie (nonleague) if that school fields a team. Road games will be against Triangle Lake, Gilchrist, Glendale and North Lake.
“If we work together and work hard, we’ll be able to run a lot of successful plays,” Anderson said.
“I think we can do better than last year,” Bickford said of the upcoming season. “I’m excited for the season. I think we’ll go far.”
