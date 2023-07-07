Oakland head football coach Ben Lane, middle, will be roaming the sidelines for the East All-Stars in the 72nd annual Oregon East-West Shrine All-Star football game, which will be played July 29 at Bulldog Stadium in Baker City.
News-Review File Photo
Oakland running back Cade Olds carries the ball against Weston-McEwen/Griswold in the Class 2A state championship game on Nov. 25, 2022, at Hillsboro Stadium.
News-Review File Photo
South Umpqua’s Jace Johnson, a two-time first-team all-state quarterback in Class 3A, accepted his invitation to play in the East-West Shrine football game.
Douglas County will be well represented in Baker City later this month.
One coach, five players and a cheerleader have all been invited to take part in Oregon’s 72nd annual East-West Shrine All-Star Football game and festivities July 29 at Baker City’s Bulldog Stadium.
Oakland, which won the inaugural Class 2A nine-man football state championship will have three representatives: head coach Ben Lane, running back/linebacker Cade Olds and wide receiver/defensive back Cole Collins.
South Umpqua, which reached the state quarterfinals one year after falling in the 2021 state championship game, will also send three to Baker City: quarterback Jace Johnson, two-way lineman Tanner Dobeck and senior cheerleading captain Destiny McCallister Love.
Glide senior end Coby Pope, a second-team all-state selection as a junior, was also selected for the All-Star game, which invites to top senior performers and coaches from classes 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A.
Olds, a running back, was selected the Co-Offensive Player of the Year along with sophomore running back JaMar Thurman of Lowell.
Olds rushed for 1,629 yards and 29 touchdowns in 13 games, including a 243-yard performance against Weston-McEwen/Griswold in the nine-man state title game, which the Oakers won 46-32 to finish off a 12-1 season.
Joining Olds will be Cole Collins, a first-team all-state defensive back for the 2022 season.
“I’ve known other guys who have gone to (the Shrine game) from our school and they talk about how cool it was,” Collins said. “We’re team guys, but it’s kind of cool to be able to say, ‘Hey, I’ve done that.’”
The East All-Stars report to training camp at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande July 23 for a week of practice before the all-star spectacle. For Collins, his return home will be brief before he returns to La Grande where he has signed to play safety at EOU this fall.
Johnson and Dobeck both have been honored on the Class 3A all-state first team in back-to-back seasons, with Dobeck named the Defensive Lineman of the Year following the 2021 season.
“It’s cool to be elected,” said Johnson, a pitcher for the Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s American Legion baseball team who has been dealing with a shoulder injury in recent weeks. “It will be fun to be over there and meet some new people and play some good football.”
Pope, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound tight end, was a four-year varsity starter for the Wildcats.
McCallister Love captained the South Umpqua High School cheerleading squad to a fourth-place finish at the Oregon School Activities Association’s Class 3A/2A/1A cheer state championships this past winter.
The three-day event, which includes several opportunities for fans to meet the players, culminates with a parade through downtown Baker City at noon July 29 followed by kickoff at 7 p.m.
