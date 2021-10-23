Sheldon blocked a 25-yard field goal attempt by Roseburg's Jackson Bartlett on the final play, preserving a 49-47 win for the No. 10 Irish in an action-packed Southwest Conference football game on Friday night at Finlay Field.
Junior quarterback Brock Thomas ran for a game-high 205 yards and one touchdown and added three TD passes for Sheldon (7-1, 3-0 SWC), which took over sole possession of first place in the conference standings.
Senior quarterback Colton Marsters ran for 189 yards and two scores and passed for three TDs for the No. 8 Indians (7-1, 3-1). Marsters' scoring runs in the third quarter covered 44 and 64 yards.
Logan Klopfenstein, Landyn Dupper and Dominic Tatone caught touchdown passes for Roseburg. Carson Dunn opened the scoring with a pick-6, intercepting Thomas and returning it 77 yards with 9:32 remaining in the first quarter.
This story will be updated.
Sheldon;7;21;14;7;—;49
Roseburg;7;14;13;13;—;47
First Quarter
R — Dunn 77 interception return (Bartlett kick)
S — McEwen 31 pass from Thomas (Poole kick)
Second Quarter
S — Thomas 6 run (Poole kick)
R — Klopfenstein 19 pass from Marsters (Bartlett kick)
S — Peters 80 pass from Thomas (Poole kick)
S — Robinson 9 run (Poole kick)
R — Dupper 30 pass from Marsters (Bartlett kick)
Third Quarter
R — Marsters 44 run (kick failed)
S — Leighton 9 pass from Thomas (Poole kick)
R — Marsters 64 run (Bartlett kick)
S — Robinson 17 run (Poole kick)
Fourth Quarter
S — Line 7 run (Poole kick)
R — Eckel 1 run (Bartlett kick)
R — Tatone 35 pass from Marsters (pass failed)
