SUTHERLIN — Waylon McKnight caught a 10-yard touchdown pass with 2:49 left in the game, helping Sutherlin clinch a 15-6 football win over Brookings-Harbor on Friday night.
The Class 3A Bulldogs (2-0) were missing nine players — including three offensive and four defensive starters — due to COVID-19 quarantine protocol.
Sutherlin took the lead for good when Dylan Smalley scored on an 8-yard TD run with 49 seconds left in the third quarter. Brayson Parsons set up the score with an interception.
Smalley was the leading rusher with 80 yards on 14 carries. Josh Davis contributed 35 yards rushing on nine attempts, but injured an ankle in the fourth. Tehgan Pacini completed 4 of 7 passes for 66 yards and one TD with two interceptions.
Logan Holler was 11 of 16 passing for 158 yards and one score for the Bruins (0-2).
Sutherlin is scheduled to play at South Umpqua next Friday.
Brookings;0;0;6;0;—;6
Sutherlin;2;0;6;7;—;15
First Quarter
S — Safety, ball snapped out of end zone
Third Quarter
B — McCullom 27 pass from Holler (run failed)
S — Smalley 8 run (kick blocked)
Fourth Quarter
S — McKnight 10 pass from Pacini (T. Woods kick)
