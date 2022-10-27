TRI CITY — Following an eight-week dress rehearsal, two of Class 3A football’s heaviest hitters are set to take center stage Friday night.
South Umpqua, the Class 3A state runner-up in 2021, and 2021 quarterfinalist Cascade Christian will clash at Medford’s Lithia & Driveway Fields in the Special District 3 championship game.
Both enter the final weekend with identical 8-0 records.
“It’s an opportunity for us to get ready for the playoffs, but also to see if we’re playoff ready,” Lancers coach Steve Stebbins said Wednesday night. “We’re going to go out and find out what we’re made of.”
South Umpqua won the Far West League title in 2021, beating Cascade Christian 28-26 in Medford. It was the Lancers’ first win over the Challengers after Cascade Christian had beaten South Umpqua by a combined 149-0 the previous three seasons.
Due to having only four teams in the FWL last season, both schools had plenty of opportunity to face competition outside of the league, giving each a better measuring stick of where they stood among other teams through the region.
Over the summer, the new Special District 3 grew to 10 teams as classifications were adjusted by the Oregon School Activities Association due to changing enrollment numbers.
The change resulted in zero nonleague competition for either South Umpqua or Cascade Christian, or anyone else in the district for that matter.
In August, Stebbins was concerned that the lack of nonleague competition could skew the all-important OSAA power rankings — which the state uses to seed playoff brackets — for every team in the league.
“There won’t be anything to compare (Special District 3 teams) to,” Stebbins said in a preview of the 2022 season. “It will be interesting to see how the coaches feel after nine games.”
As fate would have it, the Lancers and Challengers will take the field Friday in a dead tie at No. 2 in the OSAA’s 3A power rankings. After all, they’ve each played all the same opponents with the same results.
The outcome has been especially impressive for the Lancers, who were blitzed in the week leading up to their season opener against Phoenix.
Junior Matthew Burnett was tabbed to be South Umpqua’s primary running back in the Lancers’ spread offense, but a concussion during a practice that week sidelined the 6-foot, 200-pound junior.
Fellow junior Jacob Logan, who originally figured to be a target in the passing game for returning all-state quarterback Jace Johnson, was shifted into the backfield.
The move paid immediate dividends for the Lancers as the 6-0, 195-pound Logan started the season hot. Through the first three games of the season, Logan had run for 10 touchdowns, tying him for second among all Oregon players regardless of classification at that point in the season.
“It was automatic for us,” Johnson said of shifting Logan to the backfield. “He’s strong and fast, and we knew he could do some pretty crazy stuff for us.”
“Jacob just took off with it,” Stebbins said. “He’s a good kid, a good student. He was ready.”
Logan, who is also Johnson’s backup at quarterback as well as playing outside linebacker, took the position change in stride. He has rushed for 872 yards and 15 touchdowns as well as being the team’s fourth-leading receiver.
“When I got put in at running back, at first I wasn’t ready for that,” Logan said. “The early success was nice.”
While toting the rock for the Lancers has been Logan’s strong suit, he and his defensive mates figure to have their hands full with the most potent offense in 3A.
Cascade Christian enters tonight having outscored its opponents 433-35, including an 82-0 victory over Phoenix. The Challengers have had four defensive shutouts this season.
“We’re up for a test this week,” Johnson said. “It’s going to be a defensive week.” Added Stebbins: “I’m expecting the guys to play a full four (quarters) this Friday.”
Another battle of 3A unbeatens will take place in Mt. Angel, where second-ranked Kennedy entertains No. 5 Santiam Christian for the Special District 2 title. Both of those schools are also 8-0, with Kennedy moving up from Class 2A this season. Banks, also undefeated at 8-0, can wrap up the Special District 1 title with a win at North Marion.
Elsewhere in Douglas County, Sutherlin (2-6 SD3) wraps up its season at home Friday against Lakeview, while Douglas (3-5) will have its senior sendoff with a 1 p.m. home game against Brookings-Harbor Saturday.
CLASS 2A
The Oakland Oakers jumped into the No. 1 spot in the OSAAtoday Class 2A coaches poll after delivering a 50-8 pummeling to previous No. 1 Gold Beach last week. The Oakers (7-1 overall, 6-0 Special District 3) can lock up the district title Friday when they visit winless Reedsport (0-8, 0-6).
Further south, there will be another battle at the beach with a Class 2A state playoff berth on the line.
The North Douglas/Yoncalla War Eagles (4-4, 3-3 SD3) sit in fourth in the district standings as they take on third-place Bandon/Pacific (4-3, 4-2) for the district’s third automatic berth into the Class 2A state playoffs.
The War Eagles would be tied with the Tigers in the standings entering the final night of the season, but a paperwork error led to North Douglas/Yoncalla forfeiting its on-field victory over Glide on Sept. 23.
The cooperative, of which each team individually played six-man football in 2021, is on the cusp of reaching a position co-head coach JJ Mast said some others didn’t see coming.
“Win and we’re in. That’s a good spot to be in at the end of the season,” Mast said.
An October trip to the coast for a football game always seems to present an additional element to a game and Friday should be no different: a 90% chance of rain and winds gusting into the 20s.
That said, the War Eagles are exactly where they hoped to be.
“You’re hoping at the beginning of the season that the last game means something,” Mast said. “I don’t think there were some people who penciled us in to be playing for something after moving up from six-man. We’re proud of the kids, and we’d like to get a couple more.”
Glide (3-5, 2-4 SD3) will host No. 5 Gold Beach (7-1, 5-1) to close out its season.
CLASS 1A
In eight-man football, the No. 8-ranked Camas Valley Hornets (4-3 overall, 3-1 Special District 1-South) close out their regular season at home against Klamath Falls’ Crosspoint Christian (3-4, 2-2 SD2S).
The No. 8 Elkton Elks, who finished second in Class 1A six-man Special District 2 South, will host Jewell in a state playoff seeding game against the Blue Jays at Saladen Field.
With a win, Elkton (6-2, 5-1 SD2-South) can lock up a spot in the inaugural six-man state championship bracket, which will include eight teams.
Glendale (4-4, 3-3 SD2S), which dropped out of the coaches’ Top 10 rankings this week, will take on Eddyville Charter at Elkton Saturday at 2 p.m.
With a win, the Pirates would have an outside shot of grabbing one of the eight state playoff berths.
