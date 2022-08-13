On Friday, Aug. 26, stadium lights will be flicked on at high school fields across all of Oregon.
The landscape, especially in Douglas County, will have a noticeably different look.
Roseburg now finds itself in a Class 6A Interstate 5 league (patent pending), the county’s Class 3A squads are in a larger league, the Class 2A schools are venturing into nine-man football, and the Oregon School Activities Association has embraced Class 1A six-man football as a sign that the times, they are a-changin’.
Over the past two years, the OSAA has been examining a better way to project how school enrollments — and athletic turnout — were trending, in order to better have schools placed into a position to be more competitive. In prior evaluation cycles, the OSAA applied its average daily membership number to include all students between the ninth and 12th grades.
This cycle, seniors were eliminated and that led to a significant shift in where schools would be placed for the 2022-26 time block.
As a result of that adjustment, new enrollment guidelines led to schools dropping out of traditional leagues, schools moving up a classification, schools petitioning to drop a classification and the official birth of a new classification.
That’s just the football landscape.
Roseburg, Douglas, South Umpqua and Sutherlin weren’t impacted as heavily by the adjustments, outside of some additional travel. The Class 2A level for high school football, however, is going to look significantly different.
CLASS 6AWith an estimated attendance of 1,161, Roseburg remains in Class 6A, albeit among the lower half of schools at the state’s largest classification.
The numbers adjustment kept the Portland metropolitan leagues largely intact, but caused a split in the Salem/Bend-area Central Valley Conference as the central Oregon schools all shifted to a Class 5A Intermountain Conference.
That shift means that Roseburg and its traditional Southwest Conference compadres will join up with McNary, North Salem, South Salem, Sprague and West Salem in what is now known as Class 6A Special District 1.
In addition, the OSAA announced that Class 6A will have two separate state football playoff brackets. Once the OSAA power rankings freeze at the end of the regular season in October, the top 16 teams will play for the traditional blue state championship trophy, while the next 16 will compete for the “Columbia Cup.”
CLASS 3AThere was little change for Douglas County schools at the 3A level for football.
Douglas, Sutherlin and South Umpqua, as well as their other Far West League foes, will now blend into Class 3A Special District 3 with teams from the Skyline League. The county trio will see former rivals North Valley and Phoenix, but will also welcome in Coquille from the former Class 2A Sunset League as well as Lakeview.
Phoenix, which has an enrollment number to be moved to Class 4A, has petitioned to play down. On the opposite side of that spectrum, Lakeview — with an ADM of 146, making it the smallest Class 3A school in the state athletically — also joins the league.
CLASS 2AHere’s where the fun begins.
During the 2020 spring “COVID-19” season, teams in the 2A classification found trouble fielding enough players to play an 11-man game, and the compromise ended up being an experiment in nine-player football.
At that time, there were just four states in the nation — North and South Dakota, Wyoming and Minnesota — which officially sanctioned nine-player football, part out of proximity and part out of necessity.
Douglas County will have four teams competing in the Class 2A nine-player division this fall.
Oakland and Reedsport, which were already Class 2A in the 2021 season, will be a part of Special District 3, as will Glide and the cooperative of North Douglas and Yoncalla.
After the OSAA realigned its enrollment numbers, Oakland and Reedsport were barely affected. Glide (with a 148 average daily membership) was bumped up to Class 3A, making it the second smallest 3A school, ahead of Lakeview.
“The Class 2A ‘play-down’ is reviewed annually,” said Peter Weber, Executive Director of the OSAA. In prior years, any school which dropped a classification due to poor prior performance was allowed to play at a lower classification for two seasons before the association would re-evaluate that school’s results.
Now, playing down — if approved — is up for annual review after recent examples of Class 4A Hidden Valley falling short in the Class 3A state championship game in 2019 and Class 4A Siuslaw winning the Class 3A state championship last fall.
Ben Lane has been a head football coach for 21 years between his time at Yoncalla and Oakland. The transition to nine-player doesn’t necessarily excite him, but he can also see the trends in enrollment and participation.
“It definitely changes stuff,” Lane said. “I think it’s a little panic. Hat’s off to collect the opinions, but we’ll see in two years if it’s better for football.
“I don’t see it.”
Twenty miles further north on I-5, what once was considered strange bedfellows has turned into a happy marriage with a growing family.
If the “old guard” had their way, North Douglas and Yoncalla would continue to be bitter rivals. Two schools, five miles apart, with a history of vitriol.
“We’re excited about the co-op,” said Matt Bragg, one of the War Eagles’ three co-head coaches along with JJ Mast and Rocky Rogers. “We’ve got six, seven coaches already and there’s no rivalry on the coaching staff.”
The combination of the two schools forced its football cooperative into Class 2A based on joint enrollment numbers, and also realized a dream that Bragg’s and Mast’s high school coach — Mike Bendele — had more than 40 years ago.
Bendele graduated from North Douglas in the 1970s, went to college to earn his teaching degree and attempted to return to Drain as a teacher and coach. He was denied, and Yoncalla scooped him up in 1978.
“That’s kind of when the rivalry started,” Bragg said.
“There’s a heavy majority excited to see it,” Mast said. “There will always be some Yoncalla/North Douglas rivalry, but it’s a great opportunity.”
The War Eagles are hoping to see as many as 35 players in the program when school starts, which means the possibility of being able to field a junior varsity team as well.
CLASS 1AFor the first time since the OSAA opened up the option for six-player football at the Class 1A level, the association will officially sanction the first state championship in six-player since 1959.
Of Douglas County’s Class 1A programs, only Camas Valley remains as an eight-player program, while Days Creek, Elkton, Glendale and Riddle will participate in six-player this fall.
There are presently 28 Class 1A eight-player teams and 24 six-player teams slated for the fall season.
