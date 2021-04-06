CORVALLIS — Caj Simmons rushed for a career-high 235 yards on 27 carries and scored three touchdowns and South Umpqua handed Crescent Valley a 36-14 loss on Saturday night in a prep football game.
Jace Johnson completed 10 of 15 passes for 136 yards and had a 16-yard TD run for the Class 3A Lancers (4-1), who outgained the 5A Raiders (1-3) 469-65. Sophomore Isaac Simpson caught three passes for 50 yards.
Sophomore Isaac Real made an interception for the defense and S.U. coach Steve Stebbins said Simmons played well at linebacker. The only negative statistic was the Lancers finished with 11 penalties for 130 yards.
"It was a good team effort," Stebbins said.
South Umpqua will end the truncated 2021 winter/spring season on Friday at La Pine (3-2).
S. Umpqua;0;12;8;16;—;36
C. Valley;7;0;0;7;—;14
First Quarter
CV — McClave 36 interception return (Parker kick)
Second Quarter
SU — J. Johnson 16 run (pass failed)
SU — Simmons 25 run (run failed)
Third Quarter
SU — Simmons 5 run (K. Johnson pass from J. Johnson)
Fourth Quarter
CV — Parker 44 pass from McClave (Parker kick)
SU — Simmons 44 run (Wylie run)
SU — Wylie 9 run (Reedy run)
